Video: Rampage Practice Day 1 with Semenuk, Rheeder, Lacondeguy, & More

Oct 22, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesAfter weeks of relentless digging, the hard work is starting to pay off and riders have begun to session their features. Feast your eyes on some of the raw clips from the first practice session at Red Bull Rampage 2019.Red Bull Bike


Virgin

Racing and Events Riding Videos Andreu Lacondeguy Brett Rheeder Brandon Semenuk Red Bull Rampage


28 Comments

  • 18 1
 Same thought goes through my head standing at the top of a big drop....360 or flip it....decisions decisions Smile
  • 1 1
 simple as that!
  • 11 1
 Andreu seems hungry - get it buddy!
  • 3 1
 That's my 'Guy this year - Ride Loco!
  • 1 0
 Top three locked in
  • 6 2
 Agreed, Rampage has turned into a groomed slopestyle event, riders are still top notch hardcore, just missing the natural lines that Rampage was born from.
  • 5 2
 @soNoToShmoles - I hear ya- groomed and big like fest, definitely not about riding natural lines anymore- more about how you can build trick to trick to trick features.
  • 2 1
 Replying under the comment not good enough for ya huh? Razz
  • 2 1
 Wrong. Look at Dj's Chute and basically the entire of brendogs line. There's still some mad shit there.
  • 1 0
 Have to run to the bathroom after watching this-not for pleasure, but...nerves.
  • 3 2
 for those of us who only speak "American" that's "Tires" to you and me.
  • 2 0
 Brett might win again.
  • 1 0
 RRRRRRAAAAMPPAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGGGEEEE
  • 1 0
 My favorite event is only three more days away!!! Come on Friday!!!
  • 1 0
 my spine is tingling
  • 1 2
 How many of these riders aren't on red bull?
  • 4 0
 Like half or more.
  • 2 5
 I'm sure it'll be easy to tell day of, most likely from the shitty scores (despite amazing runs.)
  • 2 0
 @Rucker10: Sad robot won last year and is not a RB athlete. Also Nell was third and also isn't sponsored by the bull. Pretty dumb statement honestly.
Below threshold threads are hidden

