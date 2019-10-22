Pinkbike.com
Video: Rampage Practice Day 1 with Semenuk, Rheeder, Lacondeguy, & More
Oct 22, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
After weeks of relentless digging, the hard work is starting to pay off and riders have begun to session their features. Feast your eyes on some of the raw clips from the first practice session at Red Bull Rampage 2019.
—
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Riding Videos
Andreu Lacondeguy
Brett Rheeder
Brandon Semenuk
Red Bull Rampage
28 Comments
Score
Time
18
1
RadBartTaylor
(1 hours ago)
Same thought goes through my head standing at the top of a big drop....360 or flip it....decisions decisions
[Reply]
1
1
sasso90
(51 mins ago)
simple as that!
[Reply]
11
1
MikeyMT
(55 mins ago)
Andreu seems hungry - get it buddy!
[Reply]
3
1
endlessblockades
(41 mins ago)
That's my 'Guy this year - Ride Loco!
[Reply]
1
0
fluh
(25 mins ago)
Top three locked in
[Reply]
6
2
krazyfj
(11 mins ago)
Agreed, Rampage has turned into a groomed slopestyle event, riders are still top notch hardcore, just missing the natural lines that Rampage was born from.
[Reply]
5
2
makattak
(17 mins ago)
@soNoToShmoles
- I hear ya- groomed and big like fest, definitely not about riding natural lines anymore- more about how you can build trick to trick to trick features.
[Reply]
2
1
tobiusmaximum
(12 mins ago)
Replying under the comment not good enough for ya huh?
[Reply]
2
1
JamesGTi
(11 mins ago)
Wrong. Look at Dj's Chute and basically the entire of brendogs line. There's still some mad shit there.
[Reply]
3
1
seismicninja
(36 mins ago)
They should have a Rampage fantasy league
[Reply]
2
0
jamessmurthwaite
Mod
Plus
(22 mins ago)
www.pinkbike.com/news/rockshox-red-bull-rampage-fantasy-contest-2019.html
[Reply]
1
0
stikmanglaspell
(9 mins ago)
Have to run to the bathroom after watching this-not for pleasure, but...nerves.
[Reply]
3
2
preach
(1 hours ago)
for those of us who only speak "American" that's "Tires" to you and me.
[Reply]
2
0
Adamrideshisbike
(36 mins ago)
Brett might win again.
[Reply]
1
0
nikifor88
(12 mins ago)
RRRRRRAAAAMPPAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGGGEEEE
[Reply]
1
0
scotttherider
(9 mins ago)
My favorite event is only three more days away!!! Come on Friday!!!
[Reply]
1
0
madmon
(1 hours ago)
my spine is tingling
[Reply]
1
2
theredbike
(1 hours ago)
How many of these riders aren't on red bull?
[Reply]
4
0
FloridaHasMTBToo
(1 hours ago)
Like half or more.
[Reply]
2
5
Rucker10
(50 mins ago)
I'm sure it'll be easy to tell day of, most likely from the shitty scores (despite amazing runs.)
[Reply]
2
0
Deep-Friar
(4 mins ago)
@Rucker10
: Sad robot won last year and is not a RB athlete. Also Nell was third and also isn't sponsored by the bull. Pretty dumb statement honestly.
[Reply]
9
15
soNoToShmoles
(49 mins ago)
It's just a bike park now
[Reply]
5
1
madmon
(40 mins ago)
no bike park only rider can saddle up here dude this is the real deal.
[Reply]
6
4
keewi
(32 mins ago)
In a way I have to agree, sure the hits are HUGE and most riders would not even consider hitting them but from the short part of the clip I watched the dirt in between is more gromed than our local xc trails.
[Reply]
4
3
Tombola27
(32 mins ago)
I think elements of it are deffinately more fest series. Hard pack baked dirt jumps set in the side of a desert hillside.
Prefer the natural lines. I don’t tune in to see a high speed jump line that’s for sure.
[Reply]
1
1
tremeer023
(12 mins ago)
It's definitely much more man-made than it was in the first few years - I prefer the natural lines too. Still totally awe-inspiring though.
[Reply]
3
0
JamesGTi
(10 mins ago)
Spoken like a true armchair rider there. If you'd ever been to the site you'd know how stupid your comment is....
[Reply]
1
0
crazy9
(0 mins ago)
Watch coronation street then@Tombola27:
[Reply]
