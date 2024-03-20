Video: U15 European Champion Ava Chaumet-Lagrange Shreds on Commencal's New XS Meta HT

Mar 20, 2024
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

Since the very start at COMMENCAL we have been keen to support young talents like Ava Chaumet-Lagrange. U15 European Champion and winner of the French Downhill Cup in 2023, riding a SUPREME DH, Ava is one of the young French hopes coming through the ranks. Guided by Cécile and Cédric Ravanel, it is aboard the META HT XS that this young rider refines her training on the slopes of Esterel. Like Anne-Caro, Pompon and Erice had, Ava has a bright future ahead of her!


COMMENCAL META HT XS PHOTO NICOLAS BRIZIN
META HT XS
Children measuring between 4.85 - 5.25ft (148 and 160cm) – 11/12 years old
Wheel size: 27.5/26-inch
6061 T4/T6 aluminium frame
ROCKSHOX Recon RL (XS) fork, 150mm travel
Hydraulic disc brakes
12-speed transmission
Learn more about the bike: HERE


COMMENCAL META HT XS PHOTO NICOLAS BRIZIN

COMMENCAL META HT XS PHOTO NICOLAS BRIZIN
COMMENCAL META HT XS PHOTO NICOLAS BRIZIN

COMMENCAL META HT XS PHOTO NICOLAS BRIZIN
COMMENCAL META HT XS PHOTO NICOLAS BRIZIN

COMMENCAL META HT XS PHOTO NICOLAS BRIZIN

COMMENCAL META JR




META JR
Children from 4.43-4.92ft (135 to 150cm)
From 9/10 years old
Wheel size: 26-inch
Fork travel: 150mm
More about the bike: HERE





META HT 24
Children from 4.10-4.60ft (125 to 140cm)
From 7/8 years old
Wheel size: 24-inch
Fork travel: 120mm
Telescopic seat post
More about the bike: HERE
COMMENCAL META 24

COMMENCAL META 20




META HT 20
Children from 3.74-4.26ft (115 to 130cm)
From 5/6 years old
Wheel size: 20-inch
Fork travel: 100mm
More about the bike: HERE

COMMENCAL META HT XS PHOTO NICOLAS BRIZIN

Rider: Ava Chaumet-Lagrange
Directed by: Matthieu Ruffray
Film & Edit: Pango Visual
Photography: Nico Brizin
Titles : Seb Caldas
Music: Balue - Man in the sixties

