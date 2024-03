Video: U15 European Champion Ava Chaumet-Lagrange Shreds on Commencal's New XS Meta HT

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

META HT XS

Children measuring between 4.85 - 5.25ft (148 and 160cm) – 11/12 years old

Wheel size: 27.5/26-inch

6061 T4/T6 aluminium frame

ROCKSHOX Recon RL (XS) fork, 150mm travel

Hydraulic disc brakes

12-speed transmission

META JR

Children from 4.43-4.92ft (135 to 150cm)

From 9/10 years old

Wheel size: 26-inch

Fork travel: 150mm

META HT 24

Children from 4.10-4.60ft (125 to 140cm)

From 7/8 years old

Wheel size: 24-inch

Fork travel: 120mm

Telescopic seat post

META HT 20

Children from 3.74-4.26ft (115 to 130cm)

From 5/6 years old

Wheel size: 20-inch

Fork travel: 100mm

Since the very start at COMMENCAL we have been keen to support young talents like Ava Chaumet-Lagrange. U15 European Champion and winner of the French Downhill Cup in 2023, riding a SUPREME DH, Ava is one of the young French hopes coming through the ranks. Guided by Cécile and Cédric Ravanel, it is aboard the META HT XS that this young rider refines her training on the slopes of Esterel. Like Anne-Caro, Pompon and Erice had, Ava has a bright future ahead of her!Rider: Ava Chaumet-LagrangeDirected by: Matthieu Ruffray Film & Edit: Pango Visual Photography: Nico Brizin Titles : Seb CaldasMusic: Balue - Man in the sixties