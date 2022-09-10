Video: U15 Italian National Champ Shreds Ancillotti Cycles Prototype

Sep 10, 2022
by Ancillotti Tomaso  
Ancillotti Factory - Lorenzo Mascherini

by AncillottiFactoryTeam
Performance is a serious thing consider if you want to develop prototypes and put on the trails the best bike possible.

Ancillotti Cycles, we're always at the forefront in designing and developing frames and we can pride themselves on more than 30 years of experience in the mountain bike racing field and many more in the Mx scene.

Our goal: provide new champions with tools made for champions.

In action: our factory team racer Lorenzo Mascherini, downhill Italian National champion 2021 under 15 and enduro Italian National champion 2020 & 2021 under 15.

Production & video: https://www.prismafilms.it/
Location: Cumiana-Elettra Trail
Trail builders: Los Cumianangeles

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I have a soft spot for Ancilotti. I can see it has formula shock, wasn't a custom shock one of primary Ancilotti features? I mean, monotube coil shock is relatively easy to make and a totally custom shock should be better even then Formula, which have CTS but the rebound stack is fixed.
  • 1 0
 Only thing he can do from now. Shaving not possible any more! Sweet bike, sweet video!
  • 2 4
 god save da queen





