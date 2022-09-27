Video: U21 EWS Overall Winner Emmy Lan & 15-Year-Old Matilda Melton in 'The Kids Are Alright'

Sep 27, 2022
by 7mesh  



There must be something in the air of the Pacific Northwest, because every year the trails fill with ever-younger riders going bigger and faster. When Matilda "Tilly" Melton (15) and Emmy Lan (17) joined the 7mesh roster for 2022, we knew we had to get them together to ride. There was some battling over whose hometown we should visit... so we went to both.

After missing the Whistler round of the EWS due to injury, Emmy is back racing in Loudenvielle this weekend to fight for the overall title, just a few weeks after separating her shoulder. After a year of successful racing Tilly finished the season off by taking the top step at the Canadian Open DH and Fox US Open. These are two riders you're sure to hear a lot from in the future.















2 Comments

  • 4 1
 Guess they haven't met MVPD
  • 1 0
 They ride better than me. The future is here.





