Video: UK Elite Racer Joe Breeden's Road to Recovery

MENTIONS:

After a horrific injury, Intense Racing UK's Joe Breedon is back on the scene and ready to play with the big boys.Having joined the newly formed Intense Racing UK team as a Junior for the 2017 season, Joe was showing some truly stand out potential and pace early on. A racer way ahead of his years in terms of bike handling skills, mentality and technical knowledge, Joe just seemed to possess an innate and mature understanding of what it takes to become a successful and competitive DH racer.2017 began with a win at the first round of the HSBC BDS in Nant. Joe was off to a killer start. He followed this up with a win at his first ever enduro – the Welsh open EWS qualifier –multiple top-three finishes at UCI World Cups and lifted the silver at the World Championships in Cairns, Australia, to round off a great year of racing.To say he was on form would be an understatement. His confidence and was growing going into the off-season and with his training with Alan Milway seeing his fitness and strength improve with each passing week, Joe was on course to start 2018 the way 2017 finished.In November 2017, the team got together to review the upcoming season – and of course, no team meeting would be complete without a pedal afterwards. During the ride, Joe landed awkwardly off a jump, the impact shattering his heel into bits and bisecting his kneecap – injuries that could have brought his racing career to an end before it properly started.After multiple operations attempting to fix the damage, a tough winter of recovery lay ahead. Joe’s mental approach during the off-season was incredible, his commitment to recovery and determination to get riding again just as strong as his drive to win on the race track.Joe's trainer, Alan Milway, worked with him through the off-season, building on the areas Joe could still focus on during his convalescence. Having Alan as both support and a voice of reason ensured that Joe would only race again when he was physically and mentally ready. It's meant a long wait for Joe, but the strategy has paid off.For 2018, Joe has moved from Junior to Elite, a transition that normally sees riders getting swallowed up for a couple of seasons. His first race as Elite was also his first race post-injury – round one of the NDS at Fort William.Racing against the big dogs wouldn't be easy, especially with the race taking place just a few weeks before the Fort William World Cup, guaranteeing some of the world's best DH riders on the starting list, seeking to build speed for the latter event.In true Joe fashion, he rode with supreme confidence and positivity. His fourth place against world-class competition after such an injury was something really special to witness.Joe proved that despite adversity, with the right attitude and support, you can come back stronger than ever. Ride hard and stay safe.