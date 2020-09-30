Video: UK Mountain Rescue Are Trialling Jet Packs to Help Them Get to Patients Quicker

Sep 30, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

If you crash your bike and injure yourself in the wilderness and it's not practical or possible to reach you by helicopter, you're likely to be waiting for a while as mountain rescue attempts to reach you on foot or by vehicle. As any First Aider will tell you, the moments after an accident are crucial and the longer it takes for help to arrive, the more serious your situation becomes.

That could all be about to change as UK mountain rescue paramedics are trialling using jet packs to help them access hard to reach patients in remote areas quicker than they could on foot.

As reported by the BBC, the Great North Air Ambulance Service carried out a 2 day test recently in the Lake District that reconstructed a typical rescue scenario.

In the test that was carried out on September 8, a 25 minute climb was cut to just 90 seconds. This time saving could mean the difference between life and death as a first responder could locate and stabilise the patient much quicker than they could be reached by any other method.

Andy Mawson, director of operations at GNAAS, said: "There are dozens of patients every month within the complex but relatively small geographical footprint of the Lake [District]. We could see the need. What we didn't know for sure is how this would work in practice. Well we've seen it now and it is, quite honestly, awesome. If the idea takes off, the flying paramedic will be armed with a medical kit, with strong pain relief for [those] who may have suffered fractures, and a defibrillator for those who may have suffered a heart attack. In a jet pack, what might have taken up to an hour to reach the patient may only take a few minutes, and that could mean the difference between life and death."

The £340,000 suit delivers 1050bhp of power.

The jet suit was designed and flown on the day by Richard Browning, founder of Gravity Industries and inventor of the system. It delivers 1050bhp of thrust, has a top speed in excess of 80mph and is capable of reaching an altitude of 12,000ft, although for safety purposes it is flown lower. The wearer has one engine on each arm and one on their back and they use their own balance to control the flight. The suit retails for £340,000 ($437,000 USD).

With the test complete, GNAAS and Gravity Industries are now exploring the next steps in this collaboration.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of the article said the jetpack was £34,000, this has now been edited to reflect the correct price - £340,000

Posted In:
Videos


66 Comments

  • 14 0
 Who's going to save the jet packers?
  • 12 0
 Even bigger jet packs! Duh
  • 4 0
 Levy will
  • 14 0
 Seems like the fastest way to have two rescues on the same mountain in one day. Plus a wild fire.
  • 2 0
 @vapidoscar: fire risk, first thought I had. Hopefully there's some training/thought gone into that..............
  • 1 0
 @nojzilla: I wouldn't have thought the UK was ever dry enough for forest fires to be an actual risk. It's a joke, just a joke.
  • 1 0
 @nojzilla: fire risk in the Lake District?! I’ve never been anywhere as wet (except Wales obviously)... I guess that’s of small consolation to the rescue victim when Johnny rocket pants slams into him at 80mph from a height of 12,000ft though
  • 1 0
 @barbarosza: with the grim donut Tim Ho's edition
  • 8 0
 I've worked in Search & Rescue for about 13 years, and I love the new tech that comes our way. I am however very dubious that this will actually happen anytime soon, if at all, but definitely happy to be proven wrong!
  • 10 0
 43K for a jet pack? When I am no longer a waiter there is no way im buying a car over this.
  • 2 0
 So just the price of 2 ebikes.
  • 8 1
 £34,000 for a jet pack? How much is the kashima version?

In all seriousness, this is pretty awesome. Seems far fetched and expensive now, but so are most innovations at the start. This could prove life-saving at the critical first response stage. Lets hope they get more refined, more affordable and more available.

Also puts a big boost in your dating game...

So what do you do for a living?

I'm a paramedic.

Oh wow, working on the ambulances?

No, jet pack actually.

[Desire to remove underwear intensifies]
  • 6 0
 He's forgot his bike so he can ride down afterwards!! Got to be the best uplift option going!!
  • 4 1
 That’s awesome. But how does it actually help the injured person? Can’t evacuate via the jet pack and it doesn’t look like he is carrying much rescue supplies. If I break my leg in the backcountry then I’m stoked to have this guy come hang out with me. But how does that help me get down?
  • 5 0
 first response only, from the article "locate and stabilize" i.e. painkillers, defibrillation etc.
  • 5 0
 It'll help you get likes on Insta when you post the video (if you make it down)
  • 1 0
 He should bring a hammock chair with to carry you down, oh wait, he might just grill you to a crisp!!
  • 4 0
 Ask Brook McDonald. Should send a memo to MSA paramedics...
  • 5 0
 This is one of the coolest videos I've ever seen. Can we get a review of the jet pack?
  • 1 0
 I think it's fantastic! Yes it's expensive, but not in relation to some of the other things that government spends on! The one thing that has always been drilled in during first aid training for the last 15 years i have been certified is that the quicker you can get to someone the better chance you have of helping them if it is a serious injury or emergency. Great use of an idea that seemed like it was going to be a toy!
  • 4 0
 The drone pilots name is Ben Kenobi?? Like... the Jedi Master??
  • 1 0
 These aren't the shots you're looking for.
  • 1 0
 Yes, he is actually called Ben Kenobi.

Source: My dad works with him.
  • 4 0
 - So why do you want to become a Mountain Rescuer?
- Well.....
  • 3 0
 They may as well change the job role to Superhero...they're heroes and now they can fly, which is super.
  • 1 0
 @terribleone1982: It kinda sucks that it sets your cape on fire. And if you take the SuperGrover pose, will you go forward or backwards? Real questions and good to know in case of an emergency.
  • 2 0
 So some jabroni rolls their ankle. They in turn send someone with medical training via bottle rocket to the peak of the mtn. Cool. Cool Cool cool
  • 3 0
 Id like to see Mike Levy testing out one of these suits in his fancy flip flops
  • 2 0
 On the up side they can make you toast to keep you going till the chopper arrives. On the down side, they toast the hillside.
  • 4 0
 I wont buy it, no water bottle mount
  • 2 0
 f* ing iron man is coming now to get yo ass, except if you are from the usa i guess
  • 1 0
 Not to be picky, but there are clearly two engines on each arm; it's right there in the video. I'm going to bet there are two in the backpack as well, for redundancy.
  • 1 0
 the backpack is the main engine, the arms are for stabilization and steering. If it was just arms, you'd have to support your body weight plus the backpack with just your arm/elbow/triceps, which would be really tough even for a super strong person.
  • 1 0
 Job Posting from GNAAS is very specific, they need a highly qualified medic, must have the name George Jepson (a proper English surname)
  • 2 0
 That's great and all, but mobile phone signal would be a better place to start
  • 3 0
 **FINALLY, something that bares no resemblance to a SESSION! Smile
  • 1 0
 I hate to be the one to point this out but the articles I read on this had the price at £340k.. did somebody at PB miss a zero out?
  • 1 0
 Ah, I actually thought 34k is quite cheap. 340k makes much more sense for the amount of tech involved. Obviously this number or engines also requires a good bit of maintenance but the purpose is well worth it.
  • 2 0
 Where can I get one of these to mount to the back of my Mountain bike?
  • 1 0
 Recalling the intro of Earthed 3, I think I know who will do this first...
  • 2 0
 But, can I use this for shuttling?
  • 2 0
 Finally a decent option for socially distant self-shuttling
  • 2 0
 Job applications for british S&R just went up 10 fold.
  • 1 0
 Not for use in any western US state. He'd take off and the whole mountain side would be ablaze.
  • 1 0
 Seriously, um yea that's not gonna work here in the colonies, that was like a hill...we gots mountain country here.
  • 1 0
 Strapping jets to your arms and legs, in no way will that backfire
  • 2 1
 Looks like a good way to start a forest fire.
  • 1 0
 Can they send some to Mount St Anne?
  • 1 0
 Could probably get me a spare tube if I flat up top as well. . .
  • 1 0
 sweet create more forest fires with our luck
  • 1 0
 They're going to replace EBikes!!
  • 1 0
 If you thought having ur ebike run out of juice was bad...
  • 1 0
 The seat tube angle is way too slack...
  • 1 1
 This is an amazing dose of optimism and a refreshing reminder of humanity's capacity for empathy and innovation. Thanks pb!
  • 1 0
 f*ck mountain biking. When is pinkjetpack.com launching?
  • 1 0
 And then he ran out of gas...
  • 1 0
 This would be the coolest job in the world!
  • 1 0
 How many water bottles can it hold? Can I use it for Park?
  • 1 0
 Yey real life Ironman!!
  • 1 0
 Meet George Jetson!
  • 1 0
 Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees
  • 1 0
 SO James Bond...
  • 1 0
 Pretty neat
  • 1 4
 This has to be a Mountain Rescue team with to much money, am sure the local farmer is going to be happy with that scarring the crap out of his livestock.
  • 3 0
 Doubt they'll fly so close that they would scar them lol
  • 2 0
 Its through the Great North Air Ambulance I belive.

Post a Comment



