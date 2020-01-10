Video: UK Racer Josh Gleave Gets Loose in 'Down the Local'

Jan 9, 2020
by josie owen  
Down The Local

by josieowenphotography
Views: 1,297    Faves: 6    Comments: 0


Up and coming elite downhill rider Josh Gleave, Slaying the local trails on his Transition Patrol. Josh is a local Cheshire dairy farmer, placing 4th fastest rider in the British Downhill Series 2019. Hoping to participate in world cups across Europe in the coming year, he’s currently looking for sponsorship and funding, snap him up whilst you can!



Over the past few months, we've teamed together to create our first ever mtb film under josieowenphotography. Many bikers relate to "heading down the local" as going down to their local woods for a mess about with the gang. To the rest of humanity, this phrase represents heading down the pub for a pint. The idea behind the film is to combine these two phrases to create a journey of the ideal day out to the local pub gaining the best of both worlds!

The film is shot across various freshly built tracks hidden within the heart of the Cheshire countryside. We’ve kept the tracks natural using native and loamy paths, keeping damage to a minimum.




The farmers arms is a hearty local pub, always worth a stop after a spin around Delamere for a game of pool, a pint and some fresh homely grub.



Photo credit: Josieowenphotography
Videography credit: Josieowenphotography
Track: Danko Jones- Had Enough
Rider: Josh Gleave

Big Thanks to:
Twelve50bikes
Kingud
Burgtec
The farmers arms

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Jolanda Neff to Take 3 Month Break to Recover From Crash
93036 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
72216 views
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
71064 views
[Updated] Race Rumours Recap: A Run Down of the Holiday Silly Season
62301 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Be Over-Biked or Under-Biked?
58317 views
[Updated] Seagraves Post Videos on Canyon Bikes
53594 views
Bernard Kerr Refused Entry to Anaheim 1 SX Race
52721 views
Field Test: Affordable Trail Bikes - Canyon Spectral AL vs Ibis Ripmo AF
50978 views

16 Comments

  • 12 0
 Nice edit. Keeping tracks natural is a good strategy when building on public land I think. Too many times in the past have tracks that myself and friends built been demolished due to over-engineering features and drawing too much unwanted attention. Keep it natural, it's difficult to demolish singletrack.
  • 6 0
 I love the 'keeping it real' fashion choices there. Who needs £80 trousers when jeans will do?
  • 3 0
 yeah yeah, all the while riding a 5-6K bike
  • 3 0
 Hard to take that middle finger seriously from a guy wearing a long sleeve polo...
  • 5 0
 Rugby shirt boyo Smile
  • 2 0
 Jesus. Roostzilla!! Yayee for home built trails. I'm all for trail centre but nothing beats your own track.
  • 2 0
 Mega! Proper enjoyed that. Doing the local proud
  • 1 0
 Dresses like an agriculture student, throws dirt like a champ and drinks at the Farmers Arms, winning.
  • 2 0
 UK shredder!!
  • 1 0
 where did he get the
pork pie come from?
  • 1 0
 10/10 would ride those trails (not looking as good though)
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah sick loamy edit!
  • 1 0
 never tought seeing anything worst than that flannels... unless... polo??
  • 1 0
 Josh Gloves ...
  • 1 0
 Great vid guys!
  • 1 0
 Good work! Loved it

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009451
Mobile Version of Website