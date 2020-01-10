Video: UK Racer Josh Gleave Gets Loose in 'Down the Local'

Up and coming elite downhill rider Josh Gleave, Slaying the local trails on his Transition Patrol. Josh is a local Cheshire dairy farmer, placing 4th fastest rider in the British Downhill Series 2019. Hoping to participate in world cups across Europe in the coming year, he’s currently looking for sponsorship and funding, snap him up whilst you can!Over the past few months, we've teamed together to create our first ever mtb film under josieowenphotography. Many bikers relate to "heading down the local" as going down to their local woods for a mess about with the gang. To the rest of humanity, this phrase represents heading down the pub for a pint. The idea behind the film is to combine these two phrases to create a journey of the ideal day out to the local pub gaining the best of both worlds!The film is shot across various freshly built tracks hidden within the heart of the Cheshire countryside. We’ve kept the tracks natural using native and loamy paths, keeping damage to a minimum.The farmers arms is a hearty local pub, always worth a stop after a spin around Delamere for a game of pool, a pint and some fresh homely grub.Photo credit: JosieowenphotographyVideography credit: JosieowenphotographyTrack: Danko Jones- Had EnoughRider: Josh GleaveBig Thanks to:Twelve50bikesKingudBurgtecThe farmers arms