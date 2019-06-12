VIDEOS

Video: UK Road Tripping with Adam Brayton & the Nukeproof Team

Jun 12, 2019
by Nukeproof  

Video and Photos by Laurence Crossman Emms


Riding styles are often a product of the environment, scene and geography you are brought up in. The UK, despite being a relative size, has a huge variation in scene, all with their own quirks, yet all equally amazing.

We've launched the new Nukeproof Ridewear to continue covering the needs, wants and desires of our customers and athletes. With Nirvana and Kashmir for those that want performance and Blackline and Outland for that more laid-back casual ride look, each line containing multiple items plus the addition of Nirvana multi-layer waterproof outerwear and merino baselayers to keep on riding whatever the conditions.

With this in mind and to get to know the eclectic mix of athletes, it seemed only fitting to and discover a few of our very own characters and their local ride spots. Road Trip…


The Cast:
The Cast: Luke, Natasha, Ed, Christo and Adam

Formulating a structured and strict plan (on the back of a napkin) to show off the variety of the new Nukeproof Ridewear we looked to cram in 4 “locals” ride spots in 4 days with 5 of our athletes through the UK. 4x World Championship Medallist Natasha Bradley in the South West, ex BMX pro Ed Williams in the Midlands, Team Wideopen Mag ace and current Scottish Enduro Champ Christo Gallagher in Scottish borders and Mr. Gas to Flat Adam Brayton in the Lake District. Traveling with us would be Nukeproof’s male model extortioner and man of style and also double World Championship 4x medallist, Luke Cryer.


























A huge thank you to Dartmoor Country Park, National Trust, Honiton Slate Mines and LandRover for their support and to all our riders and photographer Mr Laurence Crossman Emms.


Check out the full Nukeproof Ridewear line up at Nukeproof.com

MENTIONS: @Nukeproofinternational


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Mega ;-) Nice work everyone

