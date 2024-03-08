Video: UK Winter Shredding with Katy Curd, Eme Cosh & Kerenza Scott in 'Slay Days'

Wet? Cold? Muddy? Just how we like it... perfect conditions for Katy, Eme and Kerenza to showcase their fast style and rambunctious behaviour. If Storm Isha can't stop them, nothing can. Sit back, relax, and watch these girls show you how winter riding should be done.
Featuring:
Kerenza Scott
Eme Cosh
Katy Curd
Filmed on Location:
Forest of Dean
Pontypool
Windhill Bikepark
Words & Photos:
Filmed by:
Will Easey & James Wyatt
Edited by:
Will Easey
James Wyatt & Mark Noble
