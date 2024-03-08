Video: UK Winter Shredding with Katy Curd, Eme Cosh & Kerenza Scott in 'Slay Days'

Mar 8, 2024
by DMR Bikes  

Wet? Cold? Muddy? Just how we like it... perfect conditions for Katy, Eme and Kerenza to showcase their fast style and rambunctious behaviour. If Storm Isha can't stop them, nothing can. Sit back, relax, and watch these girls show you how winter riding should be done.

Featuring:
Kerenza Scott
Eme Cosh
Katy Curd
Filmed on Location:
Forest of Dean
Pontypool
Windhill Bikepark

Filmed by:
Will Easey & James Wyatt
Edited by:
Will Easey

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

Words & Photos: James Wyatt & Mark Noble

You can check out the Slay Days merch here

Posted In:
Videos Dmr


2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Katy really is the most enthusiastic and amazing personality to spend time with. She's so passionate, bubble, vibrant and positive..

It also happens that she can ride a bike pretty damn well too Big Grin Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Rad vid !







