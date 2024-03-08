Video: UK Winter Shredding with Katy Curd, Eme Cosh & Kerenza Scott in 'Slay Days'

Featuring:

Kerenza Scott

Eme Cosh

Katy Curd

Filmed on Location:

Forest of Dean

Pontypool

Windhill Bikepark



Filmed by:

Will Easey & James Wyatt

Edited by:

Will Easey



Words & Photos:

You can check out the Slay Days merch here

Wet? Cold? Muddy? Just how we like it... perfect conditions for Katy, Eme and Kerenza to showcase their fast style and rambunctious behaviour. If Storm Isha can't stop them, nothing can. Sit back, relax, and watch these girls show you how winter riding should be done.James Wyatt & Mark Noble