Video: Ultra Steezy Corners with Leo Sandler

Nov 27, 2019
by Juice Lubes  


Juice Lubes Home to Roost is BACK! In our penultimate episode of the year we're throwing back to sunnier, dustier times in South Wales with the man, the myth Leo Sandler.

Leo is king of the new school - effortless style, cornering skills to die for and zero stress to sending the biggest jumps in the bike park.

Leo moved to the UK with his sister Veronique (you might have heard of her!) and hasn't wasted a minute in carving out a name as one of the best MTB riders in the UK. We'd be mad not to include him in Home to Roost!

Filmed by TommyC, of course for Juice Lubes, the no-nonsense lubes, bike wash and maintenance people. Everything Juice Lubes is made in the UK to help you spend more time shredding and less time swearing in the workshop.

You can learn more about Juice Lubes at http://juicelubes.co.uk

Juice Lubes Fork Juice

Leo Sandler thumbnail for his Juice Lubes Home To Roost Episode.


Posted In:
Videos Juicy Lubes Leo Sandler


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Thats how I want to ride.
  • 1 0
 I think it’s Phil Atwill.
  • 1 0
 Yes mate! Rippin’..!! Proper tunes too.-
  • 1 0
 Is that WD-40 chain lube??
  • 1 0
 Wow

