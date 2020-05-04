Video: Unboxing and Building the Lego MTB

May 4, 2020
by Devon Brown  

The already easy process of building up the Lego mountain bike made even easier with this how-to video!


Since a lot of you probably have a little more free time these days...
Why not take some time to dive in and watch some of our previous Lego mountain biking stop-motion films?

The ALL NEW 2019 Lego Mountain Bike
The Lego Bike Shop
The Original Lego Mountain Biking
____________

As always, thanks for watching! We're glad so many of you enjoy our quirky videos!
It's been a ton fun connecting our love of bikes to our love of Lego and stop-motion.




Posted In:
Videos


8 Comments

  • 3 0
 Where can you get one from though?
I've only found my daughter the Playmobil one but to frank its a bit of a joke. The frame is too compliant, the head angle too steep for the stuff it goes down, could do with a few mm more reach and the fork is just not supple over the small stuff.
  • 3 0
 Tell Frank to shut up and ride what he brung.
  • 3 0
 It's only 3 seconds long but the trail riding segment of the video was amazing. Also Martha has absurd grip strength.
  • 4 0
 Instructions unclear; genitals now stuck in toaster
  • 1 0
 Frame looks solid, but some of the finishing is rough. A little disappointing from the largest injection mould bike frame manufacturer in the industry...
  • 1 0
 So good! And they're 27.5 inch wheels!
  • 1 0
 ...Support your LBS!
  • 1 3
 WOW!! PB is running out of things to post!! Do another bike test on XC bikes or something.

