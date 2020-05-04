Video: Unboxing and Building the Lego MTB

The already easy process of building up the Lego mountain bike made even easier with this how-to video!

Since a lot of you probably have a little more free time these days...Why not take some time to dive in and watch some of our previous Lego mountain biking stop-motion films?____________As always, thanks for watching! We're glad so many of you enjoy our quirky videos!It's been a ton fun connecting our love of bikes to our love of Lego and stop-motion.