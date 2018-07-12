VIDEOS

Video: Brendog's Vallnord Course Preview POV

Jul 12, 2018
by SCOTT Velosolutions  

Drop in with Brendan Fairclough and get an UNCUT GoPro course preview from Timed Training at the Vallnord Andorra World Cup.

Brendan Fairclough Photo Credit - Sven Martin

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports


42 Comments

  • + 28
 You know what they say about the camera never doing justice to have steep terrain actually is. That looked crazy steep on that run from the video. Can't imagine how steep is actually is.
  • + 3
 There's tracks that look like fun to ride but are scary to race...this one looks scary to even ride!!
  • + 3
 i have riden over 70 Bikeparks incuding Vallnord this is the steepest Course i have seen. close to not ridable for a hobby biker like me
  • + 2
 Yeah I'm just trying to decide if I would die faster here or at Val Di Sole..
  • + 1
 @juicebanger: That's a tough one. VdS gets super-techy quickly and is consistently steep. Vallnord looks like you could get part of the way down and then "good luck, buddy!" as it progressively gets steeper until it gets beyond steep.

Needless to say...MAD PROPS to those that can make sense of either track.
  • + 1
 Maybe fun to ride for WC level riders but for 90% of the riders , this track is boring AF because unridable Big Grin Big Grin #reality
  • + 18
 Wow, that's a proper downhill track with lot of variety. Those steep sections in the woods look particularly challenging. Whatever the weather, it's gonna be a hot race! Smile
  • + 13
 I'd love to see Brendog get on the podium, maybe him Neko, and Brook would be my favorite podium of all time.
  • + 5
 If you close your eyes and listen to this it sounds like an old man riding a skittish horse
  • + 5
 geez those off camber sections are gnarly.
  • + 1
 4 minutes + on a training run. That is a long track and a lot of elevation loss. I like that he peeked down the hill to make sure no one was on the big gap jump.

In 1080p that was epic!!!
  • + 3
 what a wknd this is going to be - this on saturday, FIFA final on sunday. going to be awesome. BTW, this course is badass.
  • + 3
 The bottom third of this course looks totally bonkers.
  • + 1
 I'm still only 1/3 of the way down the course as you read this comment. Respect to all racers.
  • + 2
 misleading title that footage was cut .
  • + 1
 Wow!! looks so steep. He looks in control and out of control at the same time lol And all that without forks!!! respect!!!
  • + 1
 by ek.....deathgrips on full throttle. My bikes would have dropped to bits before the first corner. Mint footage...cheers
  • + 1
 Yep, looks like a bike park.
  • + 1
 I wonder if anyone will send the road gap at 3:36?
  • + 1
 Kudos to Brendan's mechanic. That's one quiet bike.
  • + 0
 We need Claudio to dub in commentary so we don't have to listen to 4 minutes of heavy breathing.
  • + 1
 www.redbull.com/us-en/vallnord-2018-dh-world-cup-course-preview
  • + 2
 oh my god thats steep!
  • + 2
 best track of the year?
  • + 1
 Nuttyyyy!! A few more trees need padding I think.
  • + 1
 Ho ly shit...just how brutal was that!
  • + 0
 just me or does he sound a little under the weather? sniffles and clearing his throat. hope he's good to go this weekend!
  • + 1
 Now that’s a trail I would really like to ride!!
  • + 0
 I reckon that’s rideable on a trail bike... That looks proper gnarly so many big compressions
  • + 2
 contradictory statements?
  • + 2
 @mkul7r4: maybe he's comparing the top half to the bottom half? truly an enigma
  • + 1
 @ryanandrewrogers: or truly an enema?
  • + 1
 @jtayabji: or Trudy the panda
  • + 1
 A couple of laps and I would be ruined!
  • + 1
 Ohhh lord jesus it's a fire!
  • + 1
 Aint nobody got time for that!
  • + 1
 Track just keeps going and going, it's going to be an awesome race
  • + 1
 this would be absolutely terrifying in the rain...
  • + 1
 Eek Salute
