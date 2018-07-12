Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Brendog's Vallnord Course Preview POV
Jul 12, 2018
by
SCOTT Velosolutions
Drop in with Brendan Fairclough and get an UNCUT GoPro course preview from Timed Training at the Vallnord Andorra World Cup.
@SCOTT-Sports
42 Comments
+ 28
rsidedown
(1 hours ago)
You know what they say about the camera never doing justice to have steep terrain actually is. That looked crazy steep on that run from the video. Can't imagine how steep is actually is.
[Reply]
+ 3
Pininator
(18 mins ago)
There's tracks that look like fun to ride but are scary to race...this one looks scary to even ride!!
[Reply]
+ 3
thetev
(12 mins ago)
i have riden over 70 Bikeparks incuding Vallnord this is the steepest Course i have seen. close to not ridable for a hobby biker like me
[Reply]
+ 2
juicebanger
(8 mins ago)
Yeah I'm just trying to decide if I would die faster here or at Val Di Sole..
[Reply]
+ 1
Pininator
(2 mins ago)
@juicebanger
: That's a tough one. VdS gets super-techy quickly and is consistently steep. Vallnord looks like you could get part of the way down and then "good luck, buddy!" as it progressively gets steeper until it gets beyond steep.
Needless to say...MAD PROPS to those that can make sense of either track.
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(0 mins ago)
Maybe fun to ride for WC level riders but for 90% of the riders , this track is boring AF because unridable
#reality
[Reply]
+ 18
cool3
(2 hours ago)
Wow, that's a proper downhill track with lot of variety. Those steep sections in the woods look particularly challenging. Whatever the weather, it's gonna be a hot race!
[Reply]
+ 13
Rucker10
(2 hours ago)
I'd love to see Brendog get on the podium, maybe him Neko, and Brook would be my favorite podium of all time.
[Reply]
+ 5
TrevZ
(1 hours ago)
If you close your eyes and listen to this it sounds like an old man riding a skittish horse
[Reply]
+ 5
preach
(2 hours ago)
geez those off camber sections are gnarly.
[Reply]
+ 1
bizutch
(1 hours ago)
4 minutes + on a training run. That is a long track and a lot of elevation loss. I like that he peeked down the hill to make sure no one was on the big gap jump.
In 1080p that was epic!!!
[Reply]
+ 3
upchuckyeager
(1 hours ago)
what a wknd this is going to be - this on saturday, FIFA final on sunday. going to be awesome. BTW, this course is badass.
[Reply]
+ 3
dthomp325
(1 hours ago)
The bottom third of this course looks totally bonkers.
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(1 hours ago)
I'm still only 1/3 of the way down the course as you read this comment. Respect to all racers.
[Reply]
+ 2
AmericaOnline
(27 mins ago)
misleading title that footage was cut .
[Reply]
+ 1
mdg3d
(28 mins ago)
Gee's Preview
www.redbull.com/ca-en/vallnord-2018-dh-world-cup-course-preview
[Reply]
+ 1
mk-one
(42 mins ago)
Wow!! looks so steep. He looks in control and out of control at the same time lol And all that without forks!!! respect!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
klerric
(2 hours ago)
by ek.....deathgrips on full throttle. My bikes would have dropped to bits before the first corner. Mint footage...cheers
[Reply]
+ 1
ssteve
(43 mins ago)
Yep, looks like a bike park.
[Reply]
+ 1
spandex
(38 mins ago)
I wonder if anyone will send the road gap at 3:36?
[Reply]
+ 1
jason745
(33 mins ago)
Kudos to Brendan's mechanic. That's one quiet bike.
[Reply]
+ 0
kkmb
(35 mins ago)
We need Claudio to dub in commentary so we don't have to listen to 4 minutes of heavy breathing.
[Reply]
+ 1
mdg3d
(13 mins ago)
www.redbull.com/us-en/vallnord-2018-dh-world-cup-course-preview
[Reply]
+ 2
dovahkiin13
(38 mins ago)
oh my god thats steep!
[Reply]
+ 2
GOGRANDE
(45 mins ago)
best track of the year?
[Reply]
+ 1
won-sean-animal-chin
(41 mins ago)
Nuttyyyy!! A few more trees need padding I think.
[Reply]
+ 1
Milko3D
(1 hours ago)
Ho ly shit...just how brutal was that!
[Reply]
+ 0
novajustin
(2 hours ago)
just me or does he sound a little under the weather? sniffles and clearing his throat. hope he's good to go this weekend!
[Reply]
+ 1
lalientoxc
(2 hours ago)
Now that’s a trail I would really like to ride!!
[Reply]
+ 0
mtbforlife4
(2 hours ago)
I reckon that’s rideable on a trail bike... That looks proper gnarly so many big compressions
[Reply]
+ 2
mkul7r4
(2 hours ago)
contradictory statements?
[Reply]
+ 2
ryanandrewrogers
(1 hours ago)
@mkul7r4
: maybe he's comparing the top half to the bottom half? truly an enigma
[Reply]
+ 1
jtayabji
(1 hours ago)
@ryanandrewrogers
: or truly an enema?
[Reply]
+ 1
dhrider38
(1 hours ago)
@jtayabji
: or Trudy the panda
[Reply]
+ 1
Bomadics
(1 hours ago)
A couple of laps and I would be ruined!
[Reply]
+ 1
youknowitsus
(2 hours ago)
Ohhh lord jesus it's a fire!
[Reply]
+ 1
Kenfire24
(25 mins ago)
Aint nobody got time for that!
[Reply]
+ 1
iandt
(2 hours ago)
Track just keeps going and going, it's going to be an awesome race
[Reply]
+ 1
wmelton14
(1 hours ago)
this would be absolutely terrifying in the rain...
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbikeaddict
(2 hours ago)
[Reply]
- 7
lalientoxc
(2 hours ago)
Man I hope that Scott team gets some real sponsors I love Brendan I hate to see him with such low brands
[Reply]
+ 3
benpinnick
(2 hours ago)
I think he's OK... its a combo of brands from Scott, his local & long term sponsor here in the UK, some well known but slightly smaller options and some upcoming names. Which would you consider a low brand?
[Reply]
