Video: Under-15 Italian Enduro Champion Fully Pinned on Home Trails

May 15, 2021
by Ancillotti Tomaso  
Dreaming to be a factory rider. Ancillotti team feat. Lorenzo Mascherini

by AncillottiFactoryTeam
Views: 341    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Lorenzo Mascherini is the newest addition to the Ancillotti Factory Team, a dream come true for the young Italian pinner. With a few titles to his name already, he's the under 15 Italian Enduro Champion and earned a silver medal at the Italian National Championships. Lory's results and personality made an impression on Tomaso Ancillotti which secured him a spot on the Ancillotti Factory Team.

This video was shot at Tomaso's workshop and Lory's backyard trails where he spent the winter training on his backyard trails for the upcoming season.

Lorenzo Mascherini Ancillotti Factory Team

Follow this youngsters’ progression, and journey following in the footsteps of some of the greats of the sport. This year he will be racing the full Italian DH series, DH and Enduro champs and a selection of the IXS Rookies Cup.

Instagram:
Lory Mascherini
Ancillotti Factory Team

Photos and video by: https://www.instagram.com/fabiusart/

5 Comments

 A custom polished Ancillotti Scarab Evo 29 — still my #1 dream bike that I hope to buy once the borders fully reopen!
 Good stuff @lory_mascherini!
 This boy can become an enduro legend
 Yeahhh !

