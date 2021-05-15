Video: Under-15 Italian Enduro Champion Fully Pinned on Home Trails

Lorenzo Mascherini is the newest addition to the Ancillotti Factory Team, a dream come true for the young Italian pinner. With a few titles to his name already, he's the under 15 Italian Enduro Champion and earned a silver medal at the Italian National Championships. Lory's results and personality made an impression on Tomaso Ancillotti which secured him a spot on the Ancillotti Factory Team.
This video was shot at Tomaso's workshop and Lory's backyard trails where he spent the winter training on his backyard trails for the upcoming season.
Follow this youngsters’ progression, and journey following in the footsteps of some of the greats of the sport. This year he will be racing the full Italian DH series, DH and Enduro champs and a selection of the IXS Rookies Cup.
Photos and video by: https://www.instagram.com/fabiusart/
