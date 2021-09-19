Video: Unicycling on the Steep & Technical Trails of Finale Ligure

Sep 19, 2021
by lutzeichholz  

Where normally the best mountain bikers in the world hurl themselves down the steep trails on full-suspension bikes, unicycle champion Lutz Eichholz sought a completely different challenge last year. The goal is to find out whether his minimalist sports equipment, a unicycle, is sufficient to conquer trails built for the best two-wheeled athletes.

Roller coaster like trails, steep root passages, an abandoned NATO base and a stone field of a trail offers the perfect place for an extreme unicycle adventure.
Like many athletes, Lutz Eichholz is looking for new challenges not too far away during the pandemic. The tranquil Italian town of Finale Ligure, which attracts the best mountain bikers in the world, is the perfect destination.

As the ultimate challenge, the famous and infamous "DH Men" awaits at the end of the trip. One of the steepest, most slippery and most beautiful enduro mountain bike tracks in the world, where the best mountain bike riders compete once a year in the EWS.

For Lutz Eichholz, the track is his own personal competition for the perfect balance. A bike and a hardcore track offer the finale of the adventure. Lutz Eichholz gives his all once again on the trail that drops steeply to the sea.

Enjoy the best impressions of the adventure in Italy. all filmed by the Outdoor filmmaker Marco Küster from Germany






Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
109008 views
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
87076 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
80576 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
62431 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
60310 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
59220 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
54942 views
Review: 2022 Devinci Spartan HP - The Sturdy Trail Smasher
47323 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Ow! My balls!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007582
Mobile Version of Website