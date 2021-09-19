Video: Unicycling on the Steep & Technical Trails of Finale Ligure

Where normally the best mountain bikers in the world hurl themselves down the steep trails on full-suspension bikes, unicycle champion Lutz Eichholz sought a completely different challenge last year. The goal is to find out whether his minimalist sports equipment, a unicycle, is sufficient to conquer trails built for the best two-wheeled athletes.Roller coaster like trails, steep root passages, an abandoned NATO base and a stone field of a trail offers the perfect place for an extreme unicycle adventure.Like many athletes, Lutz Eichholz is looking for new challenges not too far away during the pandemic. The tranquil Italian town of Finale Ligure, which attracts the best mountain bikers in the world, is the perfect destination.As the ultimate challenge, the famous and infamous "DH Men" awaits at the end of the trip. One of the steepest, most slippery and most beautiful enduro mountain bike tracks in the world, where the best mountain bike riders compete once a year in the EWS.For Lutz Eichholz, the track is his own personal competition for the perfect balance. A bike and a hardcore track offer the finale of the adventure. Lutz Eichholz gives his all once again on the trail that drops steeply to the sea.Enjoy the best impressions of the adventure in Italy. all filmed by the Outdoor filmmaker Marco Küster from Germany