Video: Unofficial Slopestyle Highlights - Big White Freeride Days 2019
Jul 23, 2019
by
ohad nir
Regions in Article
Big White
Posted In:
Videos
Big White Freeride Days 2019
Slopestyle
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
MrT
(27 mins ago)
So rad!
[Reply]
+ 2
ProvoMtb
(23 mins ago)
Watching backflips the millionth time round never quite gets ya, Mtb needs a rebirth!
[Reply]
+ 2
adamlaycock
(14 mins ago)
I'm on board; whoever can have the deadest of sailors should win. Even if you slightly bend a joint the judges deduct points
[Reply]
+ 2
Grononosse
(8 mins ago)
This is not MTB.... this is is slopestyle (do you think you could ride moutains with that bikes
)
[Reply]
+ 2
rhaddad87
(10 mins ago)
just when you think slopestyle tricks cant get any better these dudes step it up. SO MUCH STYLE!
[Reply]
+ 2
Grononosse
(6 mins ago)
....well, maybe Danny.....
[Reply]
