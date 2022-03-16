close
Video: Unreal Flow Trails in Wyoming's Wild Frontier in 'Grindstone'

Mar 16, 2022
by Norco Bicycles  


For centuries, Wyoming’s Teton mountains have tested the grit of anyone wandering the wild frontier.


Photo by Stephen Shelesky
Photo by Stephen Shelesky


Demanding everything of the native peoples who first inhabited them, these peaks have brought even the toughest cowboys to their knees and tested the resolve of anyone who’s dared to indulge.

Photo by Stephen Shelesky


And, while the pioneer spirit is what attracts so many, it’s the wide-ranging community of like-minded folks blocking the biting North Wind for each other that gives anyone a fighting chance.

Photo by Stephen Shelesky
Photo by Stephen Shelesky

Norco Freeride Ambassador Nick Clark succumbed to the mountains’ pull all the way from Georgia, and spends his days grinding stone into the grit it takes to live the mountain life and take his riding to new levels.

Photo by Stephen Shelesky



Credits
Directed by: Aharon Bram
Cinematography: Aharon Bram
Edit: Aharon Bram
Photography: Stephen Shelesky
Colorist: Dan Olsen
Sound Design: Jacob Callaghan
PA: Sasha Motivala and Brandon Haltom
Rancher: Chase Lockhart

