Video: Rob Warner & Aaron Gwin Chat Winning Races, Training Hard and Toilets with a View

Jun 1, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

Rob Warner meets with Aaron Gwin, one of the fastest downhill mountain bikers in the world, and the five-time World Cup overall winner in Southern California to find out about his training regime, his religious beliefs and his toilet with a view.

5 Comments

  • + 4
 A poo with a view is one of life's underrated pleasures.
  • + 3
 Looking forward to MTV Cribs at you're place then Aaron......
  • + 1
 there is a secret knowledge in bike mechanics and body biomechanics to make anyone the best in the world, release the secrets now.
  • + 1
 Good on ya Aaron. Hard work pays off.
  • + 1
 WoW! Keith Lemon . . . Through the Key Hole. . . make it happen ITV.

