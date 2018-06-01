Pinkbike.com
Video: Rob Warner & Aaron Gwin Chat Winning Races, Training Hard and Toilets with a View
Jun 1, 2018
by
Red Bull Bike
Rob Warner meets with Aaron Gwin, one of the fastest downhill mountain bikers in the world, and the five-time World Cup overall winner in Southern California to find out about his training regime, his religious beliefs and his toilet with a view.
5 Comments
+ 4
BenPea
(12 mins ago)
A poo with a view is one of life's underrated pleasures.
[Reply]
+ 3
Waldon83
(48 mins ago)
Looking forward to MTV Cribs at you're place then Aaron......
[Reply]
+ 1
alejandrolz1250
(6 mins ago)
there is a secret knowledge in bike mechanics and body biomechanics to make anyone the best in the world, release the secrets now.
[Reply]
+ 1
Ritgut
(18 mins ago)
Good on ya Aaron. Hard work pays off.
[Reply]
+ 1
Scottybike36
(20 mins ago)
WoW! Keith Lemon . . . Through the Key Hole. . . make it happen ITV.
[Reply]
