Video: Up & Coming Talent Out of New Zealand in 'Boost' with Matt Begg

Matt Begg is supported by POC Sports and DEITY Components through his partnership with Wide Open

I’m beyond stoked with this –

I was super keen to join the Wide Open team, I’m grateful for the opportunity to grow. I’ve enjoyed filming with Hunter, who has filmed a few of my previous videos.

Wide Open is built on a strong history of supporting young talent, with the next generation of talent rolling through, ‘BOOST’ features Matt Begg, a Freerider from Queenstown, New Zealand.Commenting on his partnership with Wide Open, Matt Begg says –For the Rotorua based wholesaler, supporting young athletes is a large part of the company’s DNA. With athletes such as Brook MacDonald, Sam Blenkinsop, Kelly McGarry and Conor Macfarlane receiving sponsorship in their youth, Wide Open continues to support up-and-coming talent to this day.