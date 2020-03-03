Video: Up & Coming Talent Out of New Zealand in 'Boost' with Matt Begg

Mar 3, 2020
by wideopennz  
Wide Open NZ: ‘BOOST’, featuring up-and-coming talent, Matt Begg

by wideopennz
Views: 1,600    Faves: 18    Comments: 5



Wide Open is built on a strong history of supporting young talent, with the next generation of talent rolling through, ‘BOOST’ features Matt Begg, a Freerider from Queenstown, New Zealand.


Matt Begg is supported by POC Sports and DEITY Components through his partnership with Wide Open


Commenting on his partnership with Wide Open, Matt Begg says –

bigquotesI’m beyond stoked with this –
I was super keen to join the Wide Open team, I’m grateful for the opportunity to grow. I’ve enjoyed filming with Hunter, who has filmed a few of my previous videos.




For the Rotorua based wholesaler, supporting young athletes is a large part of the company’s DNA. With athletes such as Brook MacDonald, Sam Blenkinsop, Kelly McGarry and Conor Macfarlane receiving sponsorship in their youth, Wide Open continues to support up-and-coming talent to this day.



Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes
111591 views
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
47527 views
Video: Working Out with a Pro Mountain Biker - Remy Metailler Shows Christina Chappetta His Gym Routine
45643 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
44530 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
42256 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
39582 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League
38930 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
33599 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Warp speed, Cpt. Sulu!!!!! Holy bawlz that kid is fast.
  • 1 0
 Yeah that was sick.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007914
Mobile Version of Website