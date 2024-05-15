Video: Up to Speed with Ben Cathro - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

Pinkbike Primer presented by Five Ten

Race Briefing

What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women:



1st. Vali Höll: 4:41.424

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:41.985 / +0.561

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:43.255 / +1.831

4th. Camille Balanche: 4:45.381 / +3.957

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 4:48.651 / +7.227

Elite Men:



1st. Loic Bruni: 4:04.264

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 4:06.104 / +1.840

3rd. Finn Iles: 4:06.253 / +1.989

4th. Dakotah Norton: 4:07.353 / +3.089

5th. Luca Shaw: 4:07.943 / +3.679



Junior Women:



1st. Heather Wilson: 4:56.675

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 5:00.272 / +3.597

3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 5:00.287 / +3.612

4th. Matilda Melton: 5:07.214 / +10.539

5th. Erice Van Leuven: 5:19.103 / +22.428

Junior Men:



1st. Asa Vermette: 4:10.550

2nd. Luke Wayman: 4:16.637 / +6.087

3rd. Daniel Parfitt: 4:16.768 / +6.218

4th. Max Alran: 4:18.056 / +7.506

5th. Dane Jewett: 4:18.624 / +8.074



Who's Leading the 2024 Overall Standings?

Elite Women:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Junior Women:



1st. Heather Wilson: 60

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 50

3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 45

4th. Matilda Melton: 40

5th. Erice Van Leuven: 35

Junior Men:



1st. Asa Vermette: 60

2nd. Luke Wayman: 50

3rd. Daniel Parfitt: 45

4th. Max Alran: 40

5th. Dane Jewett: 35



What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, May 16

Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19

Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League

How to Follow the Racing?

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten





