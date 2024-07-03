Video: Up to Speed with Ben Cathro - Everything You Need to Know for the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

After four rounds of dramatic racing, the Downhill World Cup series returns to Les Gets for the first of two French races this year. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fifth round of the 2024 DH World Cup series.
Race Briefing
Following back-to-back racing at Leogang and Val di Sole, riders were given a short break to recoup and prepare for the fifth round of racing and the last stop of the World Cup before a summer break until after World Champs at the end of August.
Val di Sole’s Black Snake had plenty of venom for unsuspecting riders at the last round with wet weather making an already challenging track even harder for riders throughout the week. Overall leaders Loic Bruni and Vali Holl remain at the top of the 2024 rankings but they saw the top spots go to Amaury Pierron and Tahnee Seagrave who repeated their 2016 wins in Val di Sole.
The on-track carnage saw most riders manage to get through the week relatively unharmed but a few weren’t quite as lucky. Among those injured in Val di Sole were Jess Blewitt, Reece Wilson and Jordan Williams who has confirmed he is out for the rest of the 2024 season after rupturing his ACL and LCL.
We hope that helps get you prepped for this weekend's racing and keep scrolling to gather more details to get you ready for the fifth of DH racing in France.
What's the Track Like?
Join Thibault Laly and Flo Letondeur as they take a look down the course to see what changes might be happening for this year's racing.
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
It’s another packed weekend of World Cup racing as the DH and XC series share the same venue for the second time this year.All times CEST
Thursday, July 4
• 08:30-10:30 // Training - Group B
• 10:30-12:30 // Training - Group A
• 12:30-14:30 // Training - Group B (Timed Session)
• 14:30-16:30 // Training - Group A (Timed Session)
Friday, July 5
• 08:30-10:00 // Training - Group B
• 10:00-11:30 // Training - Group A
• 12:00 // Qualifying - Women
• 12:30 // Qualifying - Men
• 14:00 // Qualifying - Junior Women
• 14:15 // Qualifying - Junior Men
• 15:00 // Semi-Final - Women
• 15:30 // Semi-Final - Men
Saturday, July 6
• 09:00-10:00 // Training - Qualified Juniors
• 10:00-11:00 // Training - Qualified Elites
• 11:30 // Finals - Junior Women
• 12:00 // Finals - Junior Men
• 13:15 // Finals - Women
• 11:30 // Finals - Junior Women
• 12:00 // Finals - Junior Men
• 13:15 // Finals - Women
• 14:00 // Finals - Men
What Happened at the Last Round?
No matter the conditions, the series regular course at Val di Sole never disappoints as the slippery steeps deliver wild racing action with crashes, big saves and emotional victories. World Cup racing doesn't get much better than this.
Eliana Hulsebosch rode on the limit avoiding a few near misses to cross the finish line with a massive winning margin of ten seconds against a charging Sacha Earnest. Eliana Hulsebosch dominated the junior women's field from the second split as she also set the fastest women's time of the day beating Tahnee Seagrave by 0.083 seconds. Erice Van Leuven followed Sacha Earnest to make it another great day for New Zealand racers. The future is looking bright.
After winning in Leogang Max Alran made taking back-to-back World Cup wins look effortless as he traversed the treacherous rocks and roots with ease to beat Asa Vermette by just over two seconds. Vermette may have missed the top step of the podium but his massive save in the upper turns is a moment to remember as he pulled his bike back into shape to take 2nd place ahead of Mylann Falquet.
In the first of two comeback wins this weekend Tahne Seagrave returned to the top step of the podium after putting at least 1.8 seconds into every rider in the first two splits. Seagrave was dominant in the upper part of the course pulling a gap against the elite women's field that couldn't be shut down despite the best efforts of her rivals. Marine Cabirou found herself in 2nd place 0.32 back before Monika Hrastnik crossed the line third 0.941 off the pace.
Closing out the day we witnessed another vintage Amaury Pierron run as he laid down his signature all-or-nothing run to blow apart the top men's race time with a lead of 4.893 seconds against Dakotah Norton. After Norton's run had looked all but unbeatable Pierron proved why he has so many historic wins with a masterclass on the black snake. Finn Iles continues his strong form in 2024 with another top-three finish.
Elite Women:
1st. Vali Höll: 3:40.141
2nd. Anna Newkirk: 3:47.243 / +7.102
3rd. Myriam Nicole: 3:47.980 / +7.839
4th. Lisa Baumann: 3:48.087 / +7.946
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:49.848 / +9.707
Elite Men:
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:05.523
2nd. Finn Iles: 3:07.917 / +2.394
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 3:08.638 / +3.115
4th. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:08.757 / +3.234
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 3:08.784 / +3.261
Junior Women:
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:54.132
2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:58.850 / +4.718
3rd. Heather Wilson: 3:58.875 / +4.743
4th. Ella Svegby: 4:05.667 / +11.535
5th. Sacha Mills: 4:15.394 / +21.262
Junior Men:
1st. Max Alran: 3:17.292
2nd. Dane Jewett: 3:17.711 / +0.419
3rd. Mike Huter: 3:20.169 / +2.877
4th. Luke Wayman 3:20.454 / +3.162
5th. Mylann Falquet: 3:20.659 / +3.367
Who's Leading the 2024 Overall Standings?
After the fourth round of racing, there are no changes at the top of the elite overall standings as Vali Holl and Loic Bruni hold onto their leads going into Les Gets. The junior rankings saw a shake-up after Val di Sole with Eliana Hulsebosch and Asa Vermette taking the leader’s jerseys. Elite Women:1st.
Vali Höll: 11752nd.
Tahnee Seagrave: 9463rd.
Marine Cabirou: 9374th.
Nina Hoffmann: 6805th.
Anna Newkirk: 640
Elite Men:1st.
Loic Bruni: 12232nd.
Finn Iles: 9473rd.
Troy Brosnan: 8734th.
Amaury Pierron: 8415th.
Luca Shaw: 827
Junior Women:1st.
Eliana Hulsebosch: 1952nd.
Erice Van Leuven: 1903rd.
Heather Wilson: 1654th.
Sacha Earnest: 1505th.
Matilda Melton: 100Junior Men:1st.
Asa Vermette: 1752nd.
Max Alran: 1623rd.
Luke Wayman: 1554th.
Dane Jewett: 1465th.
Mylann Falquet: 132
What's the Weather Expected to be?
Conditions are looking mostly dry for this week's racing in Les Gets. The only problem may be rain and thunderstorms messing things up in the afternoon on Saturday for the elite finals. Thursday, July 4Sunshine and patchy clouds // 18°C // 8% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hFriday, July 5A blend of sun and clouds // 21°C // 3% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSaturday, July 6Turning cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon // 19°C // 65% probability of precipitation // 26% probability of thunderstorms // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast as of Monday, June 10 from Accuweather
.
Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League
After four rounds of racing
, it's time to start prepping your teams for round four before the cut-off at the start of qualifying on Friday.
Fantasy League Pricing Update:
After four rounds of racing we launched an update to our riding pricing yesterday in response to your feedback and to better represent the performance of the top riders. With a substantial update to costs across every athlete, you may have received a notification about your team now being over budget. Team changes are now open ahead of the racing in Les Gets and you have until Friday morning's qualifying session to select your riders. To help we will have a deep dive into the new pricing in this week's Fantasy Form Guide for Les Gets.
We are continuing to work on more tweaks to the system and will be looking at increasing your team budgets ahead of World Champs and the final block of racing.
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the third round coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more. Read our How to Watch guide
to see how to watch the races live in your country.
