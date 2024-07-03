Video: Up to Speed with Ben Cathro - Everything You Need to Know for the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Pinkbike Primer presented by Five Ten

Race Briefing

What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women:



1st. Vali Höll: 3:40.141

2nd. Anna Newkirk: 3:47.243 / +7.102

3rd. Myriam Nicole: 3:47.980 / +7.839

4th. Lisa Baumann: 3:48.087 / +7.946

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:49.848 / +9.707

Elite Men:



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:05.523

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:07.917 / +2.394

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 3:08.638 / +3.115

4th. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:08.757 / +3.234

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 3:08.784 / +3.261



Junior Women:



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:54.132

2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:58.850 / +4.718

3rd. Heather Wilson: 3:58.875 / +4.743

4th. Ella Svegby: 4:05.667 / +11.535

5th. Sacha Mills: 4:15.394 / +21.262

Junior Men:



1st. Max Alran: 3:17.292

2nd. Dane Jewett: 3:17.711 / +0.419

3rd. Mike Huter: 3:20.169 / +2.877

4th. Luke Wayman 3:20.454 / +3.162

5th. Mylann Falquet: 3:20.659 / +3.367



Who's Leading the 2024 Overall Standings?

Elite Women:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Junior Women:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Junior Men:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, July 4

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League

Fantasy League Pricing Update:



After four rounds of racing we launched an update to our riding pricing yesterday in response to your feedback and to better represent the performance of the top riders. With a substantial update to costs across every athlete, you may have received a notification about your team now being over budget. Team changes are now open ahead of the racing in Les Gets and you have until Friday morning's qualifying session to select your riders. To help we will have a deep dive into the new pricing in this week's Fantasy Form Guide for Les Gets.



We are continuing to work on more tweaks to the system and will be looking at increasing your team budgets ahead of World Champs and the final block of racing.





How to Follow the Racing?

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten





