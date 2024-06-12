Video: Up to Speed with Ben Cathro - Everything You Need to Know for the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

After three rounds of racing, the Downhill World Cup series heads straight from Leogang to Val di Sole. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fourth round of the 2024 DH World Cup series.
Race Briefing
Offering no chance for riders to rest up after the challenging week of racing in Leogang, the World Cup series makes its way to Italy for round four. The return to Val di Sole will see another familiar course for many, although the infamous Black Snake has seen some changes since last year’s racing.
Leogang offered its usual recipe of flat-out racing and the puzzle of the lower woods section as rainstorms spiced things up for finals day. After three rounds of racing, the 2023 series champions Loic Bruni and Vali Holl are looking to be unmatched by the rest of the field as they stamped their authority on another round of racing, both taking their second victories of 2024.
Despite lots of crashes and near misses, most riders walk away from Leogang mostly unharmed as they now head to the next round of racing. After some huge numbers were entered to racing in Leogang, it looks like we are in for more of the same this weekend as the latest entry list has 350 riders looking to start.
We hope that helps get you prepped for this weekend's racing and keep scrolling to gather more details to get you ready for the fourth of DH racing in Italy.
What Happened at the Last Round?
The track at Leogang continued to provide a real challenge for the world's best as the supposed bike park venue and some serious rain storms created plenty of drama for finals day.
The Juniors had some of the hardest track conditions with greasy off-cambers and treacherous steeps in the woods. 2023 World Champ Erice Van Leuven went fastest for the first time this season as she ended the winning streak of Heather Wilson. Van Leuven crossed the line 4.7 seconds up on fellow New Zealand racer Eliana Hulsebosch with Wilson completing the podium in third place.
In the Junior men's racing, Max Alran took his first World Cup win finding 0.419 seconds against Dane Jewett. Mike Huter crossed the line third, but he was a ways off the pace, 2.8 back. Asa Vermette crashed at the top of his run before mistaking a fan's flag for a red flag in the woods ending the day in 21st.
After a tough weekend in Poland, Vali Höll returned to dominate on home soil as she crossed the line with a massive winning margin of 7.1 seconds. Securing her second World Cup win of the season, Vali Höll is unmatched on a good day as she made it a perfect weekend in Austria with the fastest times in qualifying, semi-finals and finals. Anna Newkirk also had a great weekend taking second place in finals as well as in qualifying and semi-finals. Newkirk will be one to watch for the rest of the season. Myriam Nicole made her return to World Cup podiums with a third-place finish.
Loic Bruni carries on his incredible form in 2024 as he is yet to finish outside the top two in finals. In a battle against his teammate Finn Iles, Loic Bruni came out on top in Leogang pulling back over 2.6 seconds through the final three sectors to take a second World Cup victory this season. Despite a thumb injury and only a handful of runs on the course this week, Finn Iles takes home second place ahead of a charging Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab.
Elite Women:
1st. Vali Höll: 3:40.141
2nd. Anna Newkirk: 3:47.243 / +7.102
3rd. Myriam Nicole: 3:47.980 / +7.839
4th. Lisa Baumann: 3:48.087 / +7.946
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:49.848 / +9.707
Elite Men:
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:05.523
2nd. Finn Iles: 3:07.917 / +2.394
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 3:08.638 / +3.115
4th. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:08.757 / +3.234
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 3:08.784 / +3.261
Junior Women:
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:54.132
2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:58.850 / +4.718
3rd. Heather Wilson: 3:58.875 / +4.743
4th. Ella Svegby: 4:05.667 / +11.535
5th. Sacha Mills: 4:15.394 / +21.262
Junior Men:
1st. Max Alran: 3:17.292
2nd. Dane Jewett: 3:17.711 / +0.419
3rd. Mike Huter: 3:20.169 / +2.877
4th. Luke Wayman 3:20.454 / +3.162
5th. Mylann Falquet: 3:20.659 / +3.367
Who's Leading the 2024 Overall Standings?
After the third round of racing, Loic Bruni and Vali Holl have taken big leads in the standings sitting at around 300 points ahead of their competitors. Heather Wilson just hangs onto the Junior Women’s overall lead while Asa Vermette has dropped to second after his crash. Dane Jewett will start in Val di Sole with the Junior men’s leader’s jersey. Elite Women:1st.
Vali Höll: 9602nd.
Tahnee Seagrave: 6703rd.
Marine Cabirou: 6474th.
Nina Hoffmann: 5805th.
Anna Newkirk: 545
Elite Men:1st.
Loic Bruni: 9972nd.
Luca Shaw: 6773rd.
Finn Iles: 6474th.
Troy Brosnan: 6215th.
Ronan Dunne: 605
Junior Women:
1st. Heather Wilson: 165
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 145
3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 135
4th. Sacha Earnest: 100
5th. Matilda Melton: 100
Junior Men:
1st. Dane Jewett: 130
2nd. Asa Vermette: 125
3rd. Luke Wayman: 120
4th. Max Alran: 102
5th. Mylann Falquet: 87
What's the Track Like?
Jackson Goldstone takes a lap of last year's course, we've heard there could be some small changes for this year.
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
It’s another packed weekend of World Cup racing as the DH and XC series share the same venue for the first time this year. The XCO racing will take the Sunday spot this week so all the downhill racing is shifted to one day earlier ending with finals on Saturday. All times CEST
Thursday, June 13
• 08:30-10:30 // Training - Group B
• 10:30-12:30 // Training - Group A
• 12:30-14:30 // Training - Group B (Timed Session)
• 14:30-16:30 // Training - Group A (Timed Session)
Friday, June 14
• 08:30-10:00 // Training - Group B
• 10:00-11:30 // Training - Group A
• 12:00 // Qualifying - Women
• 12:30 // Qualifying - Men
• 14:00 // Qualifying - Junior Women
• 14:15 // Qualifying - Junior Men
• 15:00 // Semi-Final - Women
• 15:30 // Semi-Final - Men
Saturday, June 15
• 09:00-10:00 // Training - Qualified Juniors
• 10:00-11:00 // Training - Qualified Elites
• 11:30 // Finals - Junior Women
• 12:00 // Finals - Junior Men
• 13:15 // Finals - Women
• 14:00 // Finals - MenNote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
After a wet start to this week's racing the sun will come out on Friday and bake the track with warm weather for hopefully perfect conditions for finals day. Thursday, June 13A couple of morning showers; otherwise, mostly cloudy // 19°C // 85% probability of precipitation // 17% probability of thunderstorms // wind 9km/hFriday, June 14Turning cloudy and warmer // 25°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSaturday, June 15Mainly cloudy // 26°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast as of Monday, June 10 from Accuweather
.
Previous Winners
ELITE MEN
2023 // Jackson GOLDSTONE // CAN
2022 // Loris VERGIER // FRA
(World Champs) 2021 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA
2019 // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR
2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA
2017 // Aaron GWIN // USA
(World Champs) 2016 // Danny HART // GBR
2015 // Aaron GWIN // USA
2013 // Gee ATHERTON //GBR
2012 // Aaron GWIN // USA
2011 // Aaron GWIN// USA
2010 // Marc BEAUMONT // GBR
(World Champs) 2008 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR
ELITE WOMEN
2023 // Vali HÖLL // AUT
2022 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA
(World Champs) 2021 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA
2019 // Marine CABIROU // FRA
2018 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR
2017 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR
(World Champs) 2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2012 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2011 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA
2010 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA
(World Champs) 2008 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League
After three rounds of racing
, it's time to start prepping your teams for round four before the cut-off at the start of qualifying on Friday.
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the third round coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more. Read our How to Watch guide
to see how to watch the races live in your country.
