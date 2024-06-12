Video: Up to Speed with Ben Cathro - Everything You Need to Know for the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Pinkbike Primer presented by Five Ten

Race Briefing

What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women:



1st. Vali Höll: 3:40.141

2nd. Anna Newkirk: 3:47.243 / +7.102

3rd. Myriam Nicole: 3:47.980 / +7.839

4th. Lisa Baumann: 3:48.087 / +7.946

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:49.848 / +9.707

Elite Men:



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:05.523

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:07.917 / +2.394

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 3:08.638 / +3.115

4th. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:08.757 / +3.234

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 3:08.784 / +3.261



Junior Women:



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:54.132

2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:58.850 / +4.718

3rd. Heather Wilson: 3:58.875 / +4.743

4th. Ella Svegby: 4:05.667 / +11.535

5th. Sacha Mills: 4:15.394 / +21.262

Junior Men:



1st. Max Alran: 3:17.292

2nd. Dane Jewett: 3:17.711 / +0.419

3rd. Mike Huter: 3:20.169 / +2.877

4th. Luke Wayman 3:20.454 / +3.162

5th. Mylann Falquet: 3:20.659 / +3.367



Who's Leading the 2024 Overall Standings?

Elite Women:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Junior Women:



1st. Heather Wilson: 165

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 145

3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 135

4th. Sacha Earnest: 100

5th. Matilda Melton: 100

Junior Men:



1st. Dane Jewett: 130

2nd. Asa Vermette: 125

3rd. Luke Wayman: 120

4th. Max Alran: 102

5th. Mylann Falquet: 87



What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, June 13

Friday, June 14

Saturday, June 15

Previous Winners

ELITE MEN



2023 // Jackson GOLDSTONE // CAN

2022 // Loris VERGIER // FRA

(World Champs) 2021 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2019 // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR

2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA

2017 // Aaron GWIN // USA

(World Champs) 2016 // Danny HART // GBR

2015 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2013 // Gee ATHERTON //GBR

2012 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2011 // Aaron GWIN// USA

2010 // Marc BEAUMONT // GBR

(World Champs) 2008 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR

ELITE WOMEN



2023 // Vali HÖLL // AUT

2022 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

(World Champs) 2021 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2019 // Marine CABIROU // FRA

2018 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

2017 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

(World Champs) 2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2012 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2011 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2010 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

(World Champs) 2008 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR



Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League

How to Follow the Racing?

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten





Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on 6 October 2024 at 11:59:59 PM PDT. *5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK.Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.