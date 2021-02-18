Video: UR Team Welcomes NS Bikes as New Title and Bike Partner

Wow… This is a big deal for us but from the very beginning we knew that the chemistry was right with these guys!



NS Bikes is all about character. You can say anything about our bikes, but one thing is for sure: they are never boring or normal! That is EXACTLY what we see in the UR team. Each rider has a unique and distinct style, different background and specialty. What’s more, the whole UR package just screams FAST & FUN! This is EXACTLY what NS is all about and this is what really stole our hearts.



Our whole company is honored to be part of this setup and with all this extra horsepower we know we can get to the next level and continue with our mission of letting the world know how awesome mountain bikes are! — Szymon Kobyliński / NS Bikes founder and CEO