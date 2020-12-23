Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Urban Downhill on Istanbul's Historic Streets
Dec 23, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
"Istanbul is a historical city bridging two continents together. We enjoyed the beautiful streets of Istanbul on our wheels for a couple of days and prepared a movie of our adventure! Enjoy the movie!"
—
Burak Uzun
Regions in Article
Istanbul
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
10 Products I Loved In 2020: Mike Kazimer
75568 views
$160,000 Worth of Unique, Historical Bikes Stolen in Specialized Break In
66503 views
9 Products I (Mostly) Loved In 2020: Mike Levy
53032 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to These 25 XC World Cup Bikes?
52431 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
47431 views
Field Test: Searching Out the Best Values in the Trail Bike Category
44853 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
44702 views
Video: Nomad vs Altitude vs Slash vs Spindrift vs Shore - Field Test Roundtable
40033 views
14 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
mtb-scotland
(43 mins ago)
shame about the government
[Reply]
1
0
blad
(49 mins ago)
Turkey is a quick flight away from the UK, every time I visited I've wondered why they don't have a big MTB presence as it's has it all epic mountains, great transport, and some of the best hospitality I've ever encountered. Am I missing out on an already existing badass scene. Cool video and some nice steeeze riding.
[Reply]
5
0
Noeserd
(44 mins ago)
Mtb is a very expensive sport here, an entry mid end mtb worths around 9 month of minimum wage. Because of that there is not much of a society and companies don't invest for bike parks, trailheads etc
[Reply]
4
0
bahadiryildirim
(39 mins ago)
well we do have mountains here in Turkey but we dont have any proper trails like you guys have, we have 1 or 2 solid 10 mins of dh but its not common either, thats why majority of turkish riders always go for urban dh but when you come Turkey you can visit kapadokya one of the amazing places in the world that riding scene is amazing also
www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkRlRhxO-oA
burak uzun has a another video including kapadokya
[Reply]
1
0
livlief
(42 mins ago)
Great edit and riding. Looks like the camera guy made a last minute choice to back up at 2:28. Definitely would've done the same. Some serious hucks! Maybe time for you guys to start testing rims for Santa Cruz's reserve wheels
[Reply]
4
0
donatmtb
(1 hours ago)
great edit! well done.
[Reply]
3
0
bahadiryildirim
(1 hours ago)
amazing style by burakns well done
adamsınnn burak abiiiiiiii
[Reply]
1
0
baraydatunca
(46 mins ago)
Istanbul is a city based on hills, so it is a hell of a place for some urban mtb, great job for Burak, Yavuz, Bulut and the rest of the crew!
[Reply]
5
2
spyros2
(35 mins ago)
Hey, it's Constantinople
[Reply]
3
0
Berkeb
(31 mins ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNUsOaB5V2c
[Reply]
2
0
spyros2
(28 mins ago)
@Berkeb
:
youtu.be/QsqFbE7w_Ok?list=RDQsqFbE7w_Ok
[Reply]
1
0
spyros2
(17 mins ago)
@Berkeb
:
youtu.be/xcPztkkWArI
i really like this
[Reply]
1
0
withdignityifnotalacrity
(2 mins ago)
Orange shirt was steeezy.
[Reply]
1
0
Brdjanin
(32 mins ago)
Učmar Age
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008213
Mobile Version of Website
14 Comments
adamsınnn burak abiiiiiiii
Post a Comment