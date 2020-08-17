Video: Urban Freeride and Trials on a City Bike in 'Always Late'

Aug 17, 2020
by Andrea Maranelli  

I am Andrea Maranelli, I am from Italy (Lake Garda) but I am currently living in Innsbruck (Austria). I have a trials-competition background but I am now focusing on riding trials on the mtb. However, in general, I love to create videos.

I am really happy to share with you my new video project: "Always late"! It is an unusual and innovative video because I have been using an old city bike to do proper trials.

Photo from my video Always Late Photographer Enrikui

The video idea came to my mind because I really wanted to create something which was as close to people as possibile. Thus, as everyone knows how a city bike works, I have bought a second-hand one for 60€, and I have only changed the brakes on it! I have to admit that using all the original components was damn scary, especially the "one bolt stem".

Photo from my video Always Late Photographer Enrikui

I was scared that it was going to break during every single jump, for real. However, In the end the bike actually held pretty well, except of the rear wheels: I have broken 12 of them!

One of the 12 wheels that I have broken D

The bike check video will be out soon anyways!

The video was entirely filmed and edited by one single video maker, Enrico Andreis (@Enrikui) in Rovereto (Trentino). We have definitely struggled a lot to record the lines multiple times in order to get different camera angles. The whole project took us about 6 months, also because of the corona virus problem. I would like to thank him for his insane work and to thank my sponsors as well. Shout out to Leatt, Sick Series, GoPro and Athena.

I'm excited to know what you think about it, hoping you like it!

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Trials


11 Comments

  • 2 0
 I hate this video. Now I will have to think about it every time I try to convince myself "Oh, I could totally ride that line, if only I had my big bike". Frown Thanks a lot Andrea!
  • 4 0
 "It´s the rider not the bicycle " PROOF.
  • 2 0
 Maybe he shouldn’t be doing all that trials stuff, if he’s always late...
  • 2 0
 Let's get a close up of those brakes...
  • 1 0
 Yep this was fun, but we all know you would have made it on time if you hadn't stopped to close those bin lids... lol
  • 1 0
 Smart Business model of 5/10 ????
  • 1 0
 Love this! Always fun thrashing bikes for what they're not meant for.
  • 1 0
 The skills not the tool eh?
  • 1 0
 That makes working from home look enjoyable.
  • 1 0
 I feel some inspiration from Ot Pi. Great video.
  • 2 0
 Thanks for sharing it!

