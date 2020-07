Marty Brza is one of the young auspicious riders who are not afraid of heights and he gets fine placement in downhill and in city races. Especially urban downhill is the discipline that Marty has been working on the most in recent days.He also made his first video called HOME, where Marty shows jumps in his home neighborhood. There is already another video in the proces of shooting, which can be said to be even stronger without exaggeration.