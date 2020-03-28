Video: Urban Mountain Bike Riding in Ensenada, Mexico

Mar 27, 2020
by Spencer Rathkamp  

Ensenada is one of the most popular places off the coast of Baja California for tourism, but it isn’t so much known for mountain biking (yet.)

Spencer Rathkamp called his friend Angel Toro and asked him to show off the best that his town to offer. From tacos and margaritas to staircases and manual pads, Ensenada boasts a wide variety of terrain and culture. What better way to take it all in than on two wheels, with some urban mountain bike riding in Ensenada, Mexico?

Video: Austin White / USA Sport INC

Regions in Article
Ensenada

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
98195 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Hope Pauses Production]
81237 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
67525 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
50125 views
Must Watch: Steve Peat Releases 'Won't Back Down' For Free
47615 views
Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper
42987 views
Spotted: New YT Industries Trail Bike in #LiveCaged Video
42382 views
Field Trip: Vitus' $2,000 Mythique 29 VRX - The Value Trail Bike Defined
39116 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007534
Mobile Version of Website