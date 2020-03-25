Video: An Urban MTB Adventure with Hans Rey & Martin Maes in 'TransHongKong'

Mar 25, 2020
by Hans Rey  


Mountain bike champions Hans Rey and Martin Maes explore Hong Kong in a 5-day urban adventure during turbulent times. Not only to showcase this amazing city with its 7000' high rise buildings, but also its beautiful nature and purpose-built bike trails surrounding the city and islands. It’s a wonderful journey of contrasts; nature and harmony versus urban jungle and chaos, culture and history.


Riders: Hans Rey, Martin Maes
Director/Cameraman: Cedric Tassan
Photos: Bill Freeman and Carmen Rey
Producer: Hans Rey
Writer/Co-Producer: Carmen Rey
Local Riders: Tiger So, Nick Dover, HM Lim, Andy


High above the HK skyline near Victoria Peak
High above the HK skyline near Victoria Peak
Descent from Victoria Peak
Descent from Victoria Peak

Market
Market



Posted In:
Travel Videos Hans Rey Martin Maes


Must Read This Week
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
89277 views
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
85776 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Olympics & More World Cups Postponed]
75770 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
64213 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
59937 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
50819 views
Enginerding: What Is Anti-Squat & How Does It Actually Affect Mountain Bike Performance?
44641 views
Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?
38732 views

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 Martin Maes in flat pedals, I can now pass away in peace
  • 2 1
 Trans Wuhan would be too soon
  • 1 0
 You're winning today
  • 1 0
 hope they went there before COVID-19
  • 1 0
 Been waiting for this, missed all the cheeky stuff though
  • 1 0
 i was expecting ebikes

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008325
Mobile Version of Website