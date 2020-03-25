Video: An Urban MTB Adventure with Hans Rey & Martin Maes in 'TransHongKong'

Mountain bike champions Hans Rey and Martin Maes explore Hong Kong in a 5-day urban adventure during turbulent times. Not only to showcase this amazing city with its 7000' high rise buildings, but also its beautiful nature and purpose-built bike trails surrounding the city and islands. It’s a wonderful journey of contrasts; nature and harmony versus urban jungle and chaos, culture and history. Riders:
Hans Rey, Martin MaesDirector/Cameraman:
Cedric Tassan Photos:
Bill Freeman and Carmen ReyProducer:
Hans Rey Writer/Co-Producer:
Carmen Rey Local Riders:
Tiger So, Nick Dover, HM Lim, Andy
