Video: Urge BP Launches the Nimbus Kids Helmet

Oct 30, 2020
Urge BP NIMBUS

Press Release: Urge BP


Urge BP presents the Nimbus!

Finally, a true helmet for "serious" kids!

France is where we were born and a cradle of mountain biking as well. Urge could no longer ignore the expectations of the next generation of super riders. The Nimbus applies exactly the same technical characteristics than its older brother - the Alltrail. From Cross Country to Enduro, it will always be a wild ride with friends.



In-mold construction, numerous vents, retention system and a nice modern look, there's a lot to be proud of in front of the adults

Of course, the young generation of riders already knows how to consume responsibly and we won't surprise them with the fact that the Nimbus helmet is made at 80% from recycled materials.

Look for it in the best shops and web stores just before Christmas!








Details:
- 80% of the helmet made from recycled materials
- In-Mold Construction
- Shell made from recycled EPS
- Rigid visor made from recycled ABS
- Straps made from recycled PET
- 13 vents
- CE 1078 standard
- 1 size : S - 51/55 cm
- 235 gr
- 55 € RRP
- 4 colours: Glossy: black, turquoise, red, yellow.
- Available in December 2020!


The Nimbus in motion!

La Montagne du Caroux - an iconic spot of french MTB community that we approve as the next Urge GOOD VENUE. Wonderful landscapes, rocks, chestnuts tree forests punctured by the golden rays of sunlight...

Have a taste of riding at the heart of the french 'Occitanie' with the kids from Caroux MTB school that will lead through their huge playground



3 Comments

  • 3 1
 Kid: "Dad, can I get the new Troy Lee helmet? It looks so cool!"

Dad: "No. If I had to look like a dork when I was a kid, you're going to too. You're getting an Urge for Christmas."
  • 1 0
 Without MIPS, it won't be going on my kiddos' heads. Giro Tremor MIPS takes the win here for both safety and looks.
  • 2 0
 Straight Outta China!

