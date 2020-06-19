Video: Urge BP Releases €89 Deltar Full Face Helmet

Jun 19, 2020
by Urge Bike Products  
Urge BP DELTAR

by urgebikeproducts
Press Release: Urge

Urge BP unveils the Deltar Full face helmet!


Finally, a helmet to fly... or near enough, as it’s aimed at gravity riding in mountain bike and BMX and we do spend air time in a bike park or a DH or BMX track.


The Deltar is essentially designed to protect its rider and leave them enough change in their pocket to pay their round at the end of the ride. All the required features to spend long days on the bike are here with an ergonomic design and the ability to accept any goggles.






As usual, Urge BP focuses on eco-responsability and delivers to you a helmet made at 85% from recycled materials collected from the automobile industry. A commitment to environmental protection that became the main guideline of the brand and we are also a contributor to the 1% For The Planet program.

Strong look, smart thinking and small price, don’t look anywhere else, you’ll only find it at Urge BP.


Details

- Polycarbonate shell
- 9 vents
- Straps made from recycled PET
- Rigid visor made from recycled ABS
- 3 sizes: S (53-54cm), M (55-56cm), L (57-58cm)
- 2 kids' sizes coming in September in red and black
- 820 gr in M size
- €89 RRP
- 4 colors: Red, Matte Black, Matte Blue, Green
- ASTM and CE certification


Your Urge BP helmet is a result of a recycling process. This is how our helmets are made :

WHO WE ARE

by urgebikeproducts
Now that you know about it, get yours at www.urgebike.com and start the summer shredding !




