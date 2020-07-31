Video: Urge BP Releases a New Full Face Helmet for Enduro Racing

Press Release: Urge BP

About Urge Bike Products:

Super light, very well vented, highly protective and with a new design; the Lunar is our new enduro racing full face protection made from 80% recycled materials!Urge was the pioneer in the full-face helmet category aimed at enduro racing. The Lunar is the latest in the line, packed with our experience in this discipline. With its In-Mold construction, it’s very light whilst retaining exceptional protection features.It is the perfect compromise in a category where we don’t expect the same thing from our helmet in stages or liaison. With an amazing weight - close to the best in its category - 750 gr in Medium size and particularly well-distributed ventilation on the chin guard you're sure to get the highest level of comfort for some long days on the saddle. And as usual, you'll experience the very soft, moisture-wicking, breathable, anti-odour and washable inner liner and pads from Urge BP.Finally, its aggressive and ultimate look says it all about its rider’s intentions. A product that will also fit perfectly for an electric use, more or less full-on, up to you!The LUNAR in details :80% of the helmet is made from recycled materialsIn Mold ConstructionShell made from recycled EPSRigid visor made from recycled ABSStraps made from recycled PET15 ventsCE and ASTM F1952 Standards2 sizes: S/M: 54 - 57, L/XL: 57-59750 gr in Medium size169 € RRP3 colors: Green - varnished, Black - matte, White - matteAvailable now for the 2020 racing season!The LUNAR in motion!With the E-MTBs from the Tribe Sport Group / Rocky Mountain Team or with the regular E13 / Urge BP Enduro Team, go for a full-speed enduro downhill ride or uphill ascension where the LUNAR will provide you all the confidence you need to look for the best trajectories.Have a look as well on our next 'Urge to Ride' T-Shirt from the 2021 range that will be offered as a gift from the launch day until August 14th, (while stocks last) for the purchase of the Lunar helmet on the online store www.urgebike.com. The t-shirt can as well be purchased separately for 35 € RRP.Urge Bike Products is set since 2008 in Cogolin, Provence in the South of France. From the long experience as a designer of Jean Pierre « Zoobab » Garnier, combined to the at least as long experience as a pro gravity rider of Fabien Barel, we decided to launch our brand of MTB helmets, driven by our roots.We’ve extended our range to be able to offer the right helmet for any discipline. Our goal is to focus on bicycles and only bicycles. Unique and functional design, comfort, safety and eco-friendly fabrication will be forever the deep roots of the Urge crew.