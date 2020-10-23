Video: Urge BP Unveils their New AllTrail Helmet

Oct 23, 2020
by Urge Bike Products  
For The Love of 'AllTrail's

by urgebikeproducts
Press Release: Urge BP


Urge BP unveils their new open face all-mountain helmet the AllTrail!


Features:
- In-mold construction,
- Many vents,
- Featherweight,
- Efficient adjustment and neat finish.
- Just like the rest of our range, it's made from recycled materials whether for the EPS, straps or its visor.




Don't be too influenced by its deliberately low price, which does not reflect the exceptional performances of this new Urge. Sensitive and eco-conscious groups of riders in search of the ideal product will undoubtedly find the answer to their expectations in terms of a mountain bike helmet capable of tackling all trails...







Details:
- 80% of the helmet made from recycled materials
- In Mold Construction
- Shell made from recycled EPS
- Rigid visor made from recycled ABS
- Straps made from recycled PET
- 13 vents
- CE 1078 standard
- 2 sizes : S/M : 55 - 59, L/XL : 59-63
- 290 gr en taille M
- 69 € RRP
- 5 colours: Matte: blue, white; Glossy: black, turquoise, red.
- Available in December 2020!




Have a taste of the new Urge Good Venue: Loudenvielle and its unbelievable ridges above Peyragudes resort in our launch video. Heavenly and very varied trails where Irénée Menjou and Justine Henry really enjoyed the sunrise at 2300 meters above the sea level. Purest all-mountain the way we love it, smooth & fun at the same time - the D.N.A of the ALLTRAIL...



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Press Releases Helmets Urge


