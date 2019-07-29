Video: US National Champs with Neko Mulally, Dakotah Norton & Max Morgan

The American Dream, a video series that follows three good friends Neko Mulally, Dakotah Norton, and Max Morgan through their downtime, training, and antics at home as they prepare for the 2019 World Cup Season.
Neko, Max, and Dakotah all live and train together in North Carolina and Tennessee making this a natural fit for us at Newground Hard Dutch Latte, a local NC company, we support the boys and work on a bunch of fun media projects together throughout the year. Follow the guys through their adventures outside of the circuit in this series produced by Jack Berg.
In Episode Three, the boys head to US National Champs in Winter Park, Colorado, where they all go head-to-head for the iconic ‘US Sleeve’ on their jersey. With Neko being the defending downhill champion the pressure was on, that didn’t affect the joking around all week though!
|Winning the National championships is all about pride. There's races during in the year with big prize money and big bonuses, but this one is about being the best from your country and representing the nation with the sleeve on your arm whilst your racing abroad for the whole season. I’m really proud to win it and it means a lot to me!—Neko Mulally
Missed the previous episodes of The American Dream? Check them out here.Newground is a 5% ABV Hard Dutch Latte; A perfectly blended hard latte made in Holland with real coffee and Dutch cream. Made to EU standards (Non-GMO) with Natural Flavors and No B.S. we are launching with Café Latte and Chai Latte flavors, with Mocha and Salted Caramel being introduced in the spring of 2020. The Cafe Latte has caffeine which is naturally occurring from the real coffee used to make it, while the Chai Tea version is made with decaffeinated tea so as to provide an option for those not looking for an extra lift.
Video: Jack Berg
Photos: Burke Saunders, Jack Berg & Sean Leader
3 Comments
Post a Comment