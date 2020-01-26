Video: Using eMTBs to Continue Riding Through Winter Nights

Press Release: Canyon
Do you loath slogging your way through axle-deep mud and hitting trails at half the speed you would in summer? Or struggling your way back to the top of the hill as that technical climb gets even more tech as a result of endless slippery wet roots, polished by Old Man Winter himself? And then doing all of this with only a few hours of daylight to play with?
Yep, we got over it pretty quick too…
In the end, the fun of sliding your way through berms, challenging yourself to conquer that greasy off camber or roosting the soul out of a rut is a calling that can’t be ignored.
Enter stage left- the eMTB and our Ride:ON Through Winter events.
We don’t always run our events after dark, in fact, this was a first. But a healthy dose of EMTB power is the perfect motivator to get us out to ride on in the depths of winter when the pull of a warm house, or cosy pub, is strongest.
With three locations across the country we provided riders with EMTB’s from our Spectral:ON and Neuron:ON range, all kitted out with the latest Exposure Flex lights hooked into the Shimano E8000 motor units. Ready to hit the trails, we set off to Surrey, Harrogate and Cannock Chase to explore what night time adventures they had to offer.
With both models from our eMTB range available for people to try, there was something to suit every taste.
All about that jib life? Or getting in as many runs as possible on your favourite descents? The Spectral:ON offers a healthy dose of playful, agile handling. With 150mm of travel and a progressive rear suspension kinematic (not to mention the burly spec’), the Spectral:ON is ready for all your best moves. Business up front (29” front wheel) and party out back (27.5” rear wheel) with a big 2.8-inch tyre for added drive traction. The Mullet is here to stay.
Focused towards covering the distance and exploring new zones- the Neuron:ON was developed for big days in the chair. 29” wheels and 130mm travel front and back makes it a bike that’s ready for whatever adventure you have planned. More linear suspension at the back alongside the 29er rear wheel smooths out the trails, flattens the climbs and makes the miles tick by easily.
It can be pretty daunting riding after dark in winter. Depth perception seems to get downgraded and judging speed and line choice adds another layer of difficulty. The Flex is Exposure’s EMTB orientated light which reaches up to 3300 lumens and plumbs directly into the E8000 Motor- meaning it does away with accommodating a battery in a bulky casing and runs for as long as the bike will (we’ve been told it takes 1 or 2 % off the battery run time). Considering how tidy they look and the light output on-tap; we can live with that.
In traditional British style, the heavens opened on our first two Ride:ON events in the Surrey Hills and Harrogate, but this didn’t stop us! The bikes lapped up the challenging conditions as did our riders. Geoff Waugh’s camera gear on the other hand, not so much….
The final stop in Cannock rewarded us with fast conditions and no water fell from the clouds. Not quite shorts weather- but getting there…
All things considered- after being fed up with the cold, dark evenings cutting rides short, this was the perfect excuse to hit the trails and get some riding time in during the less favourable winter months.
Who would be up for some more Ride:ON events through spring and into summer?
