Video: Using Mountain Biking as a Tool to Recharge & Enjoy Nature

Tina and Sarah enjoing what nature has to offer on their bikes.

the stunning backdrop of Flims never get tired by it's views.

after ride cooking over the fireplace with veggies from Sarah's garden.

I met Sarah at a local bike event. She thought me a lot about living with nature.

Home is where my heart is.

spending time with friends in nature is so healing.

We are under pressure. Permanently. Higher, faster, further is the motto. When I say we, I mean you and me and, in the end, our entire society.I've been working in an agency for about two years now, mainly in the field of website design and digital campaigns for a wide range of clients. Mentally, I often reach my limits, which is where the sporty balance in nature helps tremendously to keep a healthy distance to the job.But what if I want to go full gas on my bike in my spare time, because social media shows me every day how cool it is to go faster, further and higher. - WORK ON YOU; CREATE THE TRUE BEST OF YOURSELF; EVERYDAY! And I actually want that too, because I am an ambitious person...We can only give everything we've got for a certain amount of time. I had to learn that on the hard way. The pandemic, a new place to live and a new job challenged me so much that I had a mental block when I was biking. Many tears were shed, discussions were held and crashes were suffered until I realised that my level of mental processing of new things was completely full. My brain suddenly went on strike. I had to learn for myself and even more accept, that now is not the time to go full gas on the bike and learn new things, but to do my job really well and recharge the batteries in my spare time with biking or spending time with friends in nature.I'm quite sure that some of you feel the same way I did. In the end, everyone has to find their own way of dealing with external pressure, or even more so, their own pressure. We are definitely not all made to beat today's performance already tomorrow. Even if fancy apps help us track our fitness level, compare us with others or give us the opportunity to show the whole world how great we are.I think we are allowed to be and stay average and feel OK about it, OK from the bottom of our hearts! We don't always have to push ourselves to prove something and please society. Be it at work or in our private lives.This realisation is not easy for me and I am still, about a year later, in this process of learning to accept myself and my limits. But I am making progress and I celebrate it whenever I can.I met Sarah while biking, later we worked in the same place and even started a small label. With Inara.Kollektiv we dye fabrics from naturally sourced dyes and then finish them into accessories. Sarah is a great role model for me when it comes to living in harmony with nature. She taught me which vegetables to plant in my own garden and shows me shapes to produce as little foodwaste as possible. She complements my creative streak and lets me be who I am.For me, days where I can be free with a good friend, without stress, in harmony with nature are enormously valuable. It is these moments that make life worthwhile in the long term. Let us be honest to ourselves, no new Strava record can do that, neither can a pay rise give us that deep satisfaction.Nature is something wonderful, something precious and teaches us a lot. That's why we have to take care of it, but also of ourselves.