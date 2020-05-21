Video: Using Rider Feedback to Develop GT's Bikes in Episode 4 of 'Full Travel'

May 20, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesNew faces with old connections, IT-1, AOS, GT Evolution

“When you push yourself and your bike together it’s the best feeling ever to cross the finish line.” Martin Maes

The development of GT bikes couldn’t have as far as they have without the help of our elite athletes. Martin Maes first signed on to ride for GT in 2013 after watching his father race for GT alongside legends such as Nico Voullioz, Eric Carter, and Steve Peat. His input along with other long-time athletes like Hans Rey and GT Factory Team Manager Mark Maurissen help bring products across the finish line ensuring they are race and adventure-ready. As full suspension bikes evolve, one thing remains the same, utilizing rider feedback to develop the best possible full suspension mountain bikes. GT Bicycles


Posted In:
Videos GT Brian Lopes Martin Maes Nico Vouilloz Steve Peat


Must Read This Week
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
45278 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
44530 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
44306 views
Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns
44206 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
43096 views
Video: Conflict Arises Between 17 Year Old UK Rider & Apparent "Trail Saboteurs"
42593 views
Put Your World Cup DH Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of DH Fantasy Trivia
42248 views
UCI Reveals Updated 2020 World Cup Calendar - Double Headers!
35767 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006908
Mobile Version of Website