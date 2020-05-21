Video: Using Rider Feedback to Develop GT's Bikes in Episode 4 of 'Full Travel'

New faces with old connections, IT-1, AOS, GT Evolution



“When you push yourself and your bike together it’s the best feeling ever to cross the finish line.” Martin Maes



The development of GT bikes couldn’t have as far as they have without the help of our elite athletes. Martin Maes first signed on to ride for GT in 2013 after watching his father race for GT alongside legends such as Nico Voullioz, Eric Carter, and Steve Peat. His input along with other long-time athletes like Hans Rey and GT Factory Team Manager Mark Maurissen help bring products across the finish line ensuring they are race and adventure-ready. As full suspension bikes evolve, one thing remains the same, utilizing rider feedback to develop the best possible full suspension mountain bikes. — GT Bicycles