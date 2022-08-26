Video: Using Trail Therapy for Mental Health Recovery

Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS) has been rolling out its Trail Therapy
mental health program over the last year, and it's been on my radar as one of the most interesting things happening in mountain biking organizations. As research accumulates that validates what many of us know anecdotally - that mountain biking can work wonders for mental health - the program, backed by the Edinburgh Napier University and Scottish Cycling, has picked up momentum and released a short documentary about its efforts so far.
Trail Therapy is an intervention program that combines traditional therapy methods with mountain biking to support those with diagnosed mental health illnesses. As mentioned in the film, the program focuses on research around the four components of DBT (dialectical behavioral therapy) as they relate to mountain biking and other sports that merge intense focus with intentional movement - something I hope to dive into more in future articles.
The program is based heavily on the understanding that mental and physical health are intrinsically linked, and the best way to approach mental health issues is in a holistic way that addresses the physical body, too.
Based on the program's success so far, we hope to see more support for similar initiatives in the future.
|Recovery - We, Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS), are breaking new ground by delivering a holistic approach to positive health outcomes through an innovative Mountain Bike Trail Therapy programme.
We wanted Scotland to be a place where everybody thrives. We want to reset how Scotland thinks about wellbeing and health. Our Trail Therapy programme is something we are exceptionally proud of and have worked hard to secure funding to be able to pilot, then roll out in South Lanarkshire and Tayside. Recovery is our film about the programme.
The film focuses on the journey of James, a participant on our Trail Therapy programme, who has used mountain biking to accelerate and sustain his recovery from mental ill-health.
The film interviews and captures the feelings of the participant, a mental health professional and Paul our Trail Therapy leader, who continue to help support James's recovery journey.
Our hope is that this stunning film by Joe Norledge and Reuben Bakker-Dyos, and supported by Trek Bicycles, will promote the benefits of the programme far and wide and attract donations which will help us (DMBinS) unlock the potential for it to be rolled out nationwide.
Learn more, and if you can, please consider donating to this programme so we can roll it out across Scotland.
Film by Joe Norledge and Reuben Bakker-Dyos—DMBinS
Those in crisis can find a directory of mental health resources here
.
4 Comments