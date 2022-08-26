Video: Using Trail Therapy for Mental Health Recovery





We wanted Scotland to be a place where everybody thrives. We want to reset how Scotland thinks about wellbeing and health. Our Trail Therapy programme is something we are exceptionally proud of and have worked hard to secure funding to be able to pilot, then roll out in South Lanarkshire and Tayside. Recovery is our film about the programme.



The film focuses on the journey of James, a participant on our Trail Therapy programme, who has used mountain biking to accelerate and sustain his recovery from mental ill-health.



The film interviews and captures the feelings of the participant, a mental health professional and Paul our Trail Therapy leader, who continue to help support James's recovery journey.



Our hope is that this stunning film by Joe Norledge and Reuben Bakker-Dyos, and supported by Trek Bicycles, will promote the benefits of the programme far and wide and attract donations which will help us (DMBinS) unlock the potential for it to be rolled out nationwide.



Learn more, and if you can, please consider donating to



