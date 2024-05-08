Video: Utah Desert Dirt Jump Session with R-Dogg, Talus Turk, Ryan Mcnulty & Friends

May 8, 2024
by Volcom Volcom  


bigquotesThe Utah desert can be a crazy place, the best way to handle it, is riding bikes and having fun with your friends. That is the simple mission we like to work towards and there’s nothing we’d rather do. Myself, Talus Turk, and Hayden Zablotny moved down to the Utah desert to pursue riding bikes together. Since then we’ve built a dirt jump spot called 17 Palms, a fully hand built dirt jump line that is now 3 years in the making. Nowadays, it has became a staple in the Dirt jump scene in Southern Utah. Along with 17 palms, we spend just as much time out in the Virgin, Utah desert pushing our limits with building, riding, and filming.

Since R Dogg just joined the squad made sense to call him up together with the Volcom peeps and invite him for a week so we can do what we like... hang out and ride bikes!

Very appreciative of these boys and the passion we share!Ryan Mcnulty


A spin down this legendary spot
This is the moon booter... can you guess why?


photo
photo
In less than 24 hours the temperature goes from really cold to really hot! You have to adapt!

photo
17 Palms has it all!

photo
Visit Volcom.com and check our Mountain Bike Collection! Now go ride your bike!!!


Posted In:
Videos Volcom Ryan Mcnulty Talus Turk Ryan Howard


Author Info:
volcom91 avatar

Member since Nov 5, 2020
3 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
160312 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
105378 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
82794 views
Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
52705 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
50367 views
4 Tech Takeaways From the Fort William DH World Cup
49980 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
46700 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
44481 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033033
Mobile Version of Website