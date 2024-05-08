Video: Utah Desert Dirt Jump Session with R-Dogg, Talus Turk, Ryan Mcnulty & Friends

The Utah desert can be a crazy place, the best way to handle it, is riding bikes and having fun with your friends. That is the simple mission we like to work towards and there’s nothing we’d rather do. Myself, Talus Turk, and Hayden Zablotny moved down to the Utah desert to pursue riding bikes together. Since then we’ve built a dirt jump spot called 17 Palms, a fully hand built dirt jump line that is now 3 years in the making. Nowadays, it has became a staple in the Dirt jump scene in Southern Utah. Along with 17 palms, we spend just as much time out in the Virgin, Utah desert pushing our limits with building, riding, and filming.



Since R Dogg just joined the squad made sense to call him up together with the Volcom peeps and invite him for a week so we can do what we like... hang out and ride bikes!



Very appreciative of these boys and the passion we share! — Ryan Mcnulty