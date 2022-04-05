close
Video: Utah Freeride in 'Desert Blossoms'

Apr 5, 2022
by Alpinestars HQ  


As we move into Spring ‘22 for our bike clothing, gear and protection launch, we are introducing four Freeride athletes to the Alpinestars team: Ryan McNulty, Aidan Howe, Asa Howe and Dakoda Osusky.

The video we are launching today features three of the four athletes as Asa Howe will feature in a future project. The video was shot in southern Utah, home base for Ryan and Dakoda. Aidan joined us from Durango, Colorado. Being that two of them are from the area was really helpful as they helped dig on a lot of the features in the zones we filmed in. The idea was to have fun and let the guys ride the zones they wanted to ride.

They are wearing gear from our Spring 2022 MTB line: Techstar v2 Pants, Racer v3 Jersey, Racer Pants and Missile Tech Helmet.

To check out the rest of the MTB line, go to www.Alpinestars.com. In the end, we are all stoked on the footage.

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 So proud of these dudes! Work ethic that matches riding ability
  • 1 0
 I've always said MTB needs more hurdy gurdy.

