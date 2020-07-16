Video: Utah Freeride with Jaxson Riddle in 'The Enemy Is In Your Mind'

When you need a little break from the stress, break out the speed dealers.

Last light over Zion National Park as Jaxson casually lays out this 3.

Even when there doesn't appear to be a line, there's a line. Jaxson is a Utah local, and has probably ridden down every face there.

One of the many features we built but were unable to film. This one in particular was a 10ft tall lip built into a standalone "nub". It would have made for some incredible imagery, but lack of moisture meant we couldn't get the lip steep enough to work properly.

This is the step down that marked the end of our trip. Luckily Jaxson was ok, and hobbled away with just some bruises and a battered body "I need to go as fast as possible" was on his mind when he hit this.

Already a legend, Jaxson has big goals, and we are stoked to watch him go after them.

Filming for a freeride segment is no easy task. The finished product may look like a flowing montage of big hits, but behind the scenes, each of those moves comes with a mixture of stress and focus.Every person has their own way of dealing with these pressures, but this young buck might be one of the most focused riders we have ever met. With a laser focus on pushing himself, sometimes even he needs a release. At one point the stress of trying the same move over and over without success looked like it was going to end our filming for the day. We decided to call it, but 20 minutes later, Jaxson donned a fresh set of sunglasses and saw things through a whole new lens. These internal battles are the biggest feats for any freeride athlete, and once he crested this one, we were able to get our best clips from the trip.We headed down to Utah this February to help realize a few moves Jaxson had in mind, but not all went as planned. We spent days digging, test riding, and waiting for wind, only to gather a few clips here or there when we could. On our last day of the trip, the wind held off and Jaxson sent the biggest move. A massive step down that was previously built, but had only been attempted once, and ended in a big crash. Unfortunately that would be the same fate for Jaxson on this hit as well. Luckily he wasn't seriously injured, and will be back to give it another go when the time comes.For now, enjoy these b-roll clips, and get stoked for when we can get back down there and finish this thing off.Video: Skye SchillhammerAddition filming: Gunnar Oliphant, Hannah BergemannPhotos: Oliver Parish / Skye Schillhammer