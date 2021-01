Utopia is the life story of Jamie Hill - from Olympic-level gymnastics to World Cup downhill and the creation of Hilltop MTB - Jaime seeks to create space for women and girls get outside & thrive.Utopia was directed by Anna Dziczkaniece and Helen Burt from Squamish and earned the top spot in the Whistler Film Festival opens up Sea to Sky Shorts contest to local filmmakers. Teams had 20 days to shoot and edit their submissions.