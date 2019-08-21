Video: Vaea Verbeeck Goes For Broke On The Pinkbike Hot Lap

Aug 21, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


The formula doesn't get any simpler; one racer, one track, and a stopwatch. In our case, the racer is a mountain biker, our track is a rooty and rocky descent, and the clock is a Freelap timing system that doesn't lie. Last year saw Sam Hill and Miranda Miller, along with a bunch of other really fast people, throw down Pinkbike Hot Lap times, and we're back for the second season with a new track and new racers for 2019.

This time, it's Vaea Verbeeck's chance to put down a fast run on the Hot Lap track.


The Track

The second season of Hot Laps sees us move to Cakewalk, a classic Squamish descent that has a good mix of roots and rocks, as well as plenty of different lines to choose from. And just to keep everyone honest, there are even a few brief climbs to make sure the mountain stays in mountain biking.






Pinkbike Hot Lap

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Right on Queen Vaea! All the best for success at World Champs in MSA!
  • + 1
 Lol she's pretty funny and fast. This track is pretty gnarly.
  • - 1
 Much respect vor Vaea, but Levy was funnier

