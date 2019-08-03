Pinkbike.com
Video: Val di Sole DH Recap with Ben Cathro
Aug 3, 2019
by
Daniel Sapp
The Vali di Sole World Cup DH was one for the books with new winners for the men and women's field. Ben Cathro breaks down all the action.
Val Di Sole
Videos
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019
