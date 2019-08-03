Video: Val di Sole DH Recap with Ben Cathro

Aug 3, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

The Vali di Sole World Cup DH was one for the books with new winners for the men and women's field. Ben Cathro breaks down all the action.

