Video: Vale Inc Spends 36 Days Building a Self-Funded Flow Line in 'Earned Turns'

Vale Inc. have quietly been putting out some of the best mountain bike content in recent memory, and their latest project, Vale Ave, is no exception. The crew spent 36 days building an experimental flow line at Middle Hill Bike Park in Kaikoura, New Zealand, self-funding it and donating it to the community park. Featuring Matt Begg, Billy Meaclem, Nils Heiniger, and Hunter Paull, the video captures everything that makes Vale Inc. stand out.
If you’re in New Zealand, head to Middle Hill and check it out in person. And if you enjoyed the video, supporting the crew by grabbing a shirt helps them make even more projects like this.
|The Vale Inc. crew spent 36 days building an experimental flow line at Middle Hill Bike Park. An entirely self-funded trail which has been donated to the community bike park in Kaikoura, New Zealand. If you are in New Zealand, visit Middle Hill Bike Park and ride “Vale Ave”.
Thank you to anyone who helped us throughout this build process.
If you liked what you watched, please support us by buying a shirt. All proceeds go into making more videos like this.
https://valeinc.org
Music
“Bonita” by South Hill Experiment
“Because” by Black Thought & Danger Mouse
“Too Late” by Scribe
Featuring
Matt Begg, Billy Meaclem, Nils Heiniger, & Hunter Paull
Film/Edit/Grade/Sound
Hunter Paull
Filmed by
Rohan Key
Hunter Paull
Andrew Costain
Aaron Ewen
Photography
Henry Jaine
Billy Meaclem
Huge thanks to Middle Hill Bike Park (Gigi, Morgs, Sienna, & Paua)
HUNTCINEMA//BLAZETECH—Vale Ind