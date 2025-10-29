Powered by Outside

Video: Vale Inc Spends 36 Days Building a Self-Funded Flow Line in 'Earned Turns'

Oct 29, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

Vale Inc. have quietly been putting out some of the best mountain bike content in recent memory, and their latest project, Vale Ave, is no exception. The crew spent 36 days building an experimental flow line at Middle Hill Bike Park in Kaikoura, New Zealand, self-funding it and donating it to the community park. Featuring Matt Begg, Billy Meaclem, Nils Heiniger, and Hunter Paull, the video captures everything that makes Vale Inc. stand out.

If you’re in New Zealand, head to Middle Hill and check it out in person. And if you enjoyed the video, supporting the crew by grabbing a shirt helps them make even more projects like this.

bigquotesThe Vale Inc. crew spent 36 days building an experimental flow line at Middle Hill Bike Park. An entirely self-funded trail which has been donated to the community bike park in Kaikoura, New Zealand. If you are in New Zealand, visit Middle Hill Bike Park and ride “Vale Ave”.

Thank you to anyone who helped us throughout this build process.

If you liked what you watched, please support us by buying a shirt. All proceeds go into making more videos like this.
https://valeinc.org

Music
“Bonita” by South Hill Experiment

“Because” by Black Thought & Danger Mouse

“Too Late” by Scribe

Featuring
Matt Begg, Billy Meaclem, Nils Heiniger, & Hunter Paull

Film/Edit/Grade/Sound
Hunter Paull

Filmed by
Rohan Key
Hunter Paull
Andrew Costain
Aaron Ewen

Photography
Henry Jaine
Billy Meaclem

Huge thanks to Middle Hill Bike Park (Gigi, Morgs, Sienna, & Paua)

HUNTCINEMA//BLAZETECHVale Ind


Regions in Article
New Zealand

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Vale Inc Billy Meaclem Hunter Paull Matt Begg Nils Heiniger Freeride


Author Info:
stephanepelletier avatar

Member since Sep 30, 2008
276 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
171960 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47178 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45163 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
45062 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
35406 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32896 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
31484 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28073 views

2 Comments
  • 30
 Sick.
  • 20
 so sick! Makes me want to go outside and ride bikes with my mates!







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012139
Mobile Version of Website