Video: Vali Höll Reflects on the Val di Sole, La Thuile & Andorra World Cups in Episode 4 of 'It Is What It Is'

In racing, things don’t always go as planned. This episode captures how my ability to embrace whatever comes my way has shaped my journey – the victories, the setbacks, and the lessons in between. Watch as I lean into the challenges, finding growth in every moment. What happens, happens, Own it.— Vali Höll
I think this just boils down to how literal language is taken at times in the US, compared to other cultures/countries/nations that have a more nuanced take on language in context and generally deal more often with tongue in cheek speech.
But in my mind it would be waaaay more fun if you pretended to hold handlebars and make brap brap sound effects the entire run.
2025 is definitely not a good time to get injured while basically just goofing off.
I don’t think dh is going to happen, most of the teams aren’t getting racers into the finals on a regular basis. That’s a hard sell for sponsors. Unless they add more racers to the finals I think teams will shrink, if not just disappear.
It goes on and on. There will be less spots for racers next year and they won’t be paying as well for the people that aren’t potential race winners.
The mountain bike industry sucks right now.
Does anyone know if YT will be at any more races this year?
Danny Hart - end of his career, the sport is moving fast, he's doing well to qualify and all credit to him for it when he does.
Lucas Cruz - building back from serious injury, a young rider who did not have top 30 pace before his injury, give him time.
Matt Walker - Needs to ride faster, that is all.
Bodhie Kuhn - fast, young, dealing with concussion symptoms since Loudenville. He'll be fine in the long term arguably being forced to build back to top 30 pace is much better than getting an easy ride to top 60/80 like before for a guy with Bodhi's abilities.
Ollie Davis - injured at Hardline, injured again at VDS.
Finn Iles - Off season back injury, only raced 3 of the first races and qualified for all of them, took a pause due to recurring injury.
Richie Rude - having a tough time getting into DH, he's not a top DH team, Yeti clearly have a lot to learn, as DH is firmly a team sport now.
It's a pro sport, performance is the name of the game.
