Video: Vali Höll Reflects on the Val di Sole, La Thuile & Andorra World Cups in Episode 4 of 'It Is What It Is'

Jul 20, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIn racing, things don’t always go as planned. This episode captures how my ability to embrace whatever comes my way has shaped my journey
– the victories, the setbacks, and the lessons in between. Watch as I lean into the challenges, finding growth in every moment. What happens, happens, Own it. Vali Höll


52 Comments
  • 530
 After the last news from YT the next episode will be called “It was what it Was”
  • 212
 Has she made a statement about YT or what's happening or not happening with the team? I don't have social media... That's what I want to hear.
  • 360
 It is what it is.
  • 100
 @boozed: Yeah, but at least her bike turned up when it was supposed to.
  • 60
 She is finding growth in every moment....
  • 33
 We would like that shieeet
  • 53
 If you listen closely not listing YT at the end of the vid is a big tell
  • 91
 She's caged
  • 24
 @splayleg: Her insta account also says ‘sometimes professional athlete’. Might only be making money from the races at this point.
  • 50
 @splayleg: Is it? YT was never listed as a sponsor fot those videos.
  • 51
 Too much speculation without facts, but I speculate she'll finish this season on a TUES no matter what's going on with the business side.
  • 43
 @suspended-flesh: then, "TUESday's gone with the wind"
  • 60
 @splayleg: it's not listed on any of the episodes. so no it's not.
  • 23
 @suspended-flesh: I started this thread for grieving YT owners, a good place to express their anxiety and sense of loss..
www.pinkbike.com/forum/listcomments/?threadid=249807
  • 30
 @DoubleCrownAddict: I love how a young Austrian in her second language just defeated you with her sarcasm ;-)
  • 20
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Dude just ride your bike, YT is no longer able to give you a warranty if you break it though, for now.
  • 20
 @DoubleCrownAddict: It has said that for years, ya big dummy. Gather some facts before you spread rumors:

www.valihoell.com/sponsors
  • 16
flag DoubleCrownAddict (Jul 21, 2025 at 10:49) (Below Threshold)
 @MrNally: She’s defeating her own image, pretty weird for a sponsored Red Bull athlete to present themselves like that. If YT stops paying her and funding her racing for the rest of the season it might become true though.
  • 40
 @DoubleCrownAddict: She's not defeating it, she's creating it. If you paid attention to Vali on social media you would see that she often pokes fun at herself, it's part of her identity on social media it seems and quite common for her generation I think too. In my opinion it's reference to how difficulty it is for an athlete in their early 20s who's been a "prodigy" since teenage years to be expected to be a 24-7/265 "athlete".

I think this just boils down to how literal language is taken at times in the US, compared to other cultures/countries/nations that have a more nuanced take on language in context and generally deal more often with tongue in cheek speech.
  • 12
 @suspended-flesh: You’re the big dummy, Pretending you are working public relations in the YT damage control dept when they are broke and done for.
  • 10
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Ya whatever. Question - why did you conceal all your 'Blog' rants? I was looking for a laugh.
  • 11
 @suspended-flesh: The pics are still on my profile. You would laugh about misogyny, hate, and violence towards women, bigot.
  • 10
 @DoubleCrownAddict: you can't win
  • 11
 @suspended-flesh: YT is broke
  • 174
 Did nobody watch the video? All of your questions are answered at 5:59.
  • 11
 Moo
  • 21
 Yes she's being squeezed out of team... lol
  • 102
 Not sure how she will reflect on the next round when she is having to jog down the track
  • 34
 Mike Levy the visual made me laugh
  • 11
 Is competetive downhill running a thing? If so, are there tracks where you'd be faster running than biking? 🧐
  • 90
 @leolentz: yeah they roll a wheel of cheese down a hill and watch the carnage unfold!
  • 20
 www.instagram.com/reel/CvsgsfsgTBT/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

But in my mind it would be waaaay more fun if you pretended to hold handlebars and make brap brap sound effects the entire run.
  • 70
 I have chronic migraines from years of racing and crashing motorcycles, and I can tell you that a migraine will take your physical energy from you. I don’t understand it.
  • 20
 True. Chronic migraines are just unbearable and can make life impossible to live. She's probably describing strong headaches due to the sickness she got...
  • 83
 Leaving trek for YT was a head scratcher for me.
  • 40
 $$ talk... same with Moi Moi.
  • 43
 @jaydawg69: Vali is a dominating force in DH plus she is leading the overall, she will have no problem getting on another team and Moi Moi will probably be fine considering he is doing well with his Youtube channel and other sponsors he's accumulated.
  • 70
 She wasn't technically with Trek, but with SRAM wasn't she? i.e., not a frame manufacturer's factory team.
  • 12
 @jaydawg69: Money talks then money walks.
  • 20
 @BenPea: yes. Rock Shox Trek. Not TFR.
  • 10
 @jaydawg69: he was paid way under market value at Canyon though. Completely different. Hopefully he gets on somewhere good for next season.
  • 10
 @somebody-else: no clue what he was making but you gotta go if you gotta go. The only negative for Moi Moi are his injuries. People are dropping off Enduro so maybe back to DH somewhere?
  • 12
 @jaydawg69: No clue on the numbers either. He talked about how it was a last minute thing to keep racing but the money wasn’t there because Canyon had already allocated their budget.

2025 is definitely not a good time to get injured while basically just goofing off.

I don’t think dh is going to happen, most of the teams aren’t getting racers into the finals on a regular basis. That’s a hard sell for sponsors. Unless they add more racers to the finals I think teams will shrink, if not just disappear.
  • 20
 @somebody-else: who's racing finals then if most of the teams "aren't getting racers into finals on a regualr basis"? Looking at the results sheets, it seems most if not all of the top 15 teams have the majority of their riders in finals most races. Commencal Muc-Off, Canyon Factory, YT-Mob, Syndicate, Orbea FMD, Specialized Gravity.. etc... they all seem to have 2-4 riders in finals every race.
  • 12
 @MrNally: Laurie Greenland has not qualified for 4 finals. Danny Hart 3. Lucas Cruz all of them so far. Bodhi Kuhn has raced 1 of 3 he’s entered. Matt Walker has missed 3. Ollie Davis made 1 final do far. Lachie has missed 2. Richie Rude has not qualified for 5. Finn Iles has missed 3 so far, both his elite men teammates haven’t missed any.

It goes on and on. There will be less spots for racers next year and they won’t be paying as well for the people that aren’t potential race winners.

The mountain bike industry sucks right now.

Does anyone know if YT will be at any more races this year?
  • 10
 @somebody-else: You were talking about teams, not individual riders. Most teams, especially the top teams have plenty of racers in finals each week, across all categories. Interesting you focus only on elite men here though. Your bias is clear. The results and data speaks for itself, the top teams like the ones I listed above and others all have plenty of riders in finals, across categories at the first six world cups. Cherry picking individual riders doesn't help your argument.

Danny Hart - end of his career, the sport is moving fast, he's doing well to qualify and all credit to him for it when he does.

Lucas Cruz - building back from serious injury, a young rider who did not have top 30 pace before his injury, give him time.

Matt Walker - Needs to ride faster, that is all.

Bodhie Kuhn - fast, young, dealing with concussion symptoms since Loudenville. He'll be fine in the long term arguably being forced to build back to top 30 pace is much better than getting an easy ride to top 60/80 like before for a guy with Bodhi's abilities.

Ollie Davis - injured at Hardline, injured again at VDS.

Finn Iles - Off season back injury, only raced 3 of the first races and qualified for all of them, took a pause due to recurring injury.

Richie Rude - having a tough time getting into DH, he's not a top DH team, Yeti clearly have a lot to learn, as DH is firmly a team sport now.
  • 21
 @MrNally: As every gen X kid heard growing up, we don’t want excuses we want results.
  • 20
 @somebody-else: indeed my friend, all of the riders you mentioned above are on teams where the majority of their team-mates are qualifying every race and in finals. Contrary to your initial statement that "most teams aren't getting any riders in finals".

It's a pro sport, performance is the name of the game.
  • 10
 the team manager dude 6:25, looks just like david vazquez, former UCI DH pro and UCI technical delegate.
  • 33
 Is that an elephant?
How did that get in here?
  • 13
 Where to next year?
  • 10
 Halfords Factory Racing on a Boardman.







