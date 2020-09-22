Video: Vali Höll Rides Pumptrack, Trails and Downhill at Leogang

In Saalbach I can ride every discipline I want to train on, I can ride DH in Leogang, singletrack in the Mountains or bike park laps, im pretty lucky to be surrounded by great trails. I love riding at home and seeing how I progress every year, whether its clearing bigger jumps or getting faster on certain trails. It's also amazing to have my family around, I go riding with them and spend a lot of #goodtimes with them. — Vali Höll

My favorite bike is the Jeffsy 29. It works amazingly with the SRAM AXS and Eagle, the perfect bike to climb and descend with. — Vali Höll

Can you imagine riding some of your favorite trails on the way home? Nope… Neither can we, nevermind riding all your favorite bikes! Well, for Vali Höll it’s an everyday feeling. It’s a ‘Vibe’! Starting at her local pump track in Leogang, Vali goes for ‘one more lap’ of her favorite trails before heading to the Spielberghaus for Ice Cream, her hardest decision is which bikes to ride! Breathtaking views, big mountains and fast-flowing trails, the Saalbach region of Austria is undoubtedly a great place for mountain bikers and has clearly had a huge impact on Vali’s career. Saalbach is home to the Spielberghaus, owned by Vali’s family, somewhere she has spent her childhood and a great place to finish your ride. Whether you’re looking for ice cream like Vali or a beer,are sure to be had!It’s fair to say that Vali Höll’s bike career started a few years earlier than the average: she took part in her first race – with no training wheels, at just three years old, and now she’s a 2x World Champion. Coming from Saalbach it’s no surprise and it’s great to see she enjoys the ‘Vibe’ as well as winning races.Vali rides for SRAM TLD Racing, meaning all her bikes are fully custom, and decked out with the latest SRAM parts, including the all-new Rockshox Zeb, SRAM AXS & more. In the video, she rides #YTDIRTLOVE, #YTIZZO, #YTJEFFSY,& #YTCAPRA.Video: Andy AlvarezPhoto: Isac Paddock