Video: Vali Höll Shares What it Takes to be a DH Athlete

Apr 29, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIT IS WHAT IT IS. Showcasing my life on and off the track.

Join me on my journey, offering an intimate glimpse into my daily life. From navigating the unpredictable demands of my profession to cherishing moments with loved ones, "IT IS WHAT IT IS" captures the raw and unfiltered reality of life as an athlete.

Through triumphs and setbacks, both on and off the track, we uncover the essence of what it truly means to pursue greatness in sports while embracing a fulfilling life beyond the competition. Get ready to experience the highs and lows, the challenges and triumphs, in this compelling portrayal of resilience and determination.

Filmed and edited by Louis Citadelle


 You can’t have Hölltops without Valis!
 Definitely can't redefine.







