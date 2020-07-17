Video: Vali Höll's Winning Run from the Spicak Czech Downhill Cup

Jul 16, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesFirst race of the 2020 season was a success. I missed it to be between the tapes. I hope there will be more like this in 2020. Vali Höll


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos Vali Holl DH Racing


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: US Open of MTB Cancelled]
141750 views
Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts
60082 views
Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need
57661 views
Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure
53791 views
Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains? - The Explainer
49933 views
Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing
45469 views
The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles
41562 views
The 20-Year History of the Shimano PD-M520
37045 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 That is insane speed. I miss lovely Spicak.
  • 1 0
 Spicak! I like.
  • 1 0
 Gnarly track!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008765
Mobile Version of Website