Video: Vali Höll, Jamie Edmondson & Tegan Cruz Prepare for the World Cup DH Season in Episode 1 of 'Youth & Glory'

Vali Höll, Jamie Edmondson, and Tegan Cruz make up the youngest team on the circuit, bringing attitude, style, and raising the game to a whole new level. The RockShox Trek Race Team had a standout season as a first-year team in 2021. With Vali taking home the Elite Women's UCI World Cup DH Overall title and Jamie crowned the EWS U21 Series Champion, the team proved they are a force to be reckoned with.
To keep tabs on the crew all season long, we are stoked to bring the RockShox Trek Race Team to life with a brand-new series - "Youth + Glory" - showing the highs, the lows, and everything in-between. Can Vali handle the pressure of being the reigning World Cup Overall Champ? Will Jamie crack the top 15 in Elite Men's? Can Tegan turn his homework in on time while juggling his first World Cup season? We can't wait to show you more from the RockShox Trek Race Team this season?YOUTH + GLORY: EPISODE 1
Fresh out of the off-season, RockShox Trek Race Team athletes and staff headed to Lousã, Portugal to add the finishing touches to their rigs before the 2022 season commences. RockShox Suspension Specialists and Trek Factory Racing DH joined the pits making for a packed week of testing, riding, and good times only.
The team is excited to welcome the additions of both Gregg Coombes and Kuba Gzela this year. Gregg is an experienced sports therapist based out of the U.K. who will work with the athletes on pre- and post-race treatments, while also making sure they are fueling their bodies properly.
Capturing the behind-the-scenes moments, riding clips, and so much more is a tall order for any one human. While Kuba Gzela calls Poland home, he will be on the road with the team all season long, dishing out the latest episodes to "Youth + Glory".
16-year-old Tegan Cruz was reunited with his teammates who he hasn’t seen since last summer. Their dynamic never missed a beat – it was back to their usual antics, throwing the football between runs, and chasing each other at Mach speed down the track. The young Canadian will be headed into his first World Cup season racing as a Junior starting with Lourdes, France.
|I am really fortunate to learn from Vali Höll and Jamie Edmondson. They're both young, but really experienced riders and I am looking forward to continuing to learn from them this season.—Tegan Cruz
Continuing to balance World Cup DH races and EWS events for 2022, Jamie Edmondson is keen to hit the ground running with a jam-packed schedule. Jamie looks forward to Round 2 of the World Cup, racing in Fort William, Scotland, not only a home race but also one of the longer tracks on the circuit which suits Jamie’s strengths.
As the current U21 EWS Overall winner, Jamie will be taking his shot in the Men’s Pro field this season while also sharing his EWS experience with Vali as she joins for her first round in Val di Fassa, Italy. Although DH is still Jamie’s focus, EWS is a great cross-training opportunity between races.
|I would rather be racing than taking time off in-between races.—Jamie Edmondson
Coming into the season as the current 2021 World Cup Overall Champ, Vali Höll spent her off-season training with her new coach, Cécile Ravanel in the South of France. With a mix of interval training, mega-rides, and gym sessions, there was no shortage of intensity. Vali will be entering the ranks of Enduro World Series this season to mix it up.
|Training was intense. The Ravanel’s are flat out and the boys are always pushing me — whether that's at the gym, on the road bikes, or just trying to keep up with them. It was insane — I loved it.—Vali Höll
The team is gearing up for the opening round of the World Cup, March 26-27 in Lourdes, France. Learn more about the team at www.rockshox.com
and stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Photos by Boris Beyer. Words by Lauren Chandler.
