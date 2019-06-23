VIDEOS

Video: Vali Holl and Sram TLD Racing at the Leogang DH World Cup

Jun 23, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Vali Holl and the Sram TLD Racing team take on the slopes of Leogang for round three of the 2019 downhill World Cup.

Regions in Article
Leogang

Must Read This Week
First Ride: Orbea's 2020 Occam Trail Bike is Light, Fast & Fun
69381 views
Review: 6 Months on the Trust Message Linkage Fork
67498 views
Reminder: Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
65187 views
Video: Magura Concept Integrates Brake Hoses Into Handlebars for Cable-Free Cockpit
63040 views
First Look: The New Specialized Fuse is a Hardtail, Built for Fun
49180 views
Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS
44121 views
Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury
39030 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?
38606 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022905
Mobile Version of Website