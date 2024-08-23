Video: Vali Höll, Charlie Hatton & More 2023 World Champions Reflect on their Rainbow Jersey Victories

Victory is more than crossing the finish line - it's the emotions that fuel the journey.
As the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Champions in Pal Arinsal, Andorra are approaching, watch as reigning UCI Downhill World Champions Valentina Höll (AUT), Charlie Hatton (GBR), Erice van Leuven (NZL) and Henri Kiefer (GER) relive the path that lead them to rainbow glory in 2023.— UCI
With the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Champions in Pal Arinsal, Andorra fast approaching, watch as next generation and reigning UCI Cross-country Olympic (XCO) World Champions Samara Maxwell (NZL), Charlie Aldridge (GBR) and Isabella Holmgren (CAN) reflect on the journey that led them to the top of the world in 2023.— UCI
