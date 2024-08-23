Video: Vali Höll, Charlie Hatton & More 2023 World Champions Reflect on their Rainbow Jersey Victories

The road to victory is paved with moments that define a champion.



With the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Champions in Pal Arinsal, Andorra fast approaching, watch as next generation and reigning UCI Cross-country Olympic (XCO) World Champions Samara Maxwell (NZL), Charlie Aldridge (GBR) and Isabella Holmgren (CAN) reflect on the journey that led them to the top of the world in 2023. — UCI